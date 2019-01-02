Check in with your employees with a performance review

Need to give employee reviews for your staff? Read more about the best ways to approach performance reviews so they benefit both you and your employees.
When your employees are happy, motivated, and satisfied with their jobs, they play a clear role in your business's success. That makes encouraging and supporting each employee's individual growth and development important to every business owner. Performance reviews enable you to check in with your employees, determine what they need to succeed at their jobs, and ultimately enhance the operation and success of your business.
One important point to address before beginning your one-on-one employee reviews is to understand the goal of these sessions. Having more clarity about what you want to achieve helps you to shape the review process into an invaluable tool. Some common objectives include:
Whether you're providing reviews on an annual, biannual, or quarterly basis, you need to prepare well ahead of the actual review date. Preparation for the review process can include:
Writing a constructive employee review is an important skill to cultivate. Consulting your written comments can be helpful for employees as they address the issues and goals you identified and discussed during your face-to-face sessions.
The written review is also important in cases where an employee who has not been performing well continually fails to improve. In such cases, a comprehensive written review plays an important role should you need to terminate the employee.
Keep the following in mind when preparing the written employee review:
While giving direct feedback to your employees can be a challenging task, an employee review can be an optimal tool for motivating employees, supporting their role within your business, recognizing their achievements, and encouraging their future progress.
