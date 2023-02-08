Job search etiquette: How to re-enter the workforce after a long absence

Prepare by leveraging your network and updating your resume. Plan for an employee release of information and understand how an adverse action letter would affect potential employment.
February 12, 2024
Employment gaps can happen for any number of reasons. Whether you took time off for childcare, travel, to start your own business, or anything in between—re-entering the workforce is not only possible but more common than ever.
Here are some tips for getting reacquainted with the hiring process.
If you're feeling overwhelmed by re-entering the workforce, use the simple steps below to evaluate your current situation and communicate your direction clearly.
Remember that your talents and interests may have changed since your last professional role, and it's crucial to honor your values in your new role for longevity at your prospective company. While a one- or two-month gap is typical in a resume, six months or longer may require you to move through the steps above.
Whether you're re-entering the workforce after a long break or you're a seasoned employee, etiquette in your job search is essential. Consider the following when looking for a new role:
Beyond the basic job etiquette tips above, consider reviewing your social media profiles and cleaning up nonprofessional photos and copy before continuing with the steps to return to work after a long absence.
Whether you're returning to the workforce to take advantage of higher pay and benefits or because your life situation has changed, you're not alone.
Many parents, especially mothers re-entering the workforce, feel similarly about returning.
Consider how your situation may have changed since you were last in the workforce and prioritize your needs. Clearly define what job components are most important to lessen the risk of your new position not being a good fit.
Start your career search by researching what's changed in your industry of choice, then use the following six tips to return to work:
1. Request a letter of recommendation
2. Update your resume
3. Create an elevator pitch
4. Send a job acceptance email
5. Send a job offer rejection letter
Many job applicants rely on letters of recommendation in today's competitive business market. If you're a job applicant, a letter of recommendation can help you gain an advantage in hiring.
Learn how to write a request for a letter of recommendation. There are several steps involved in requesting a recommendation, including:
Whether you have an online service provider, help write a letter of recommendation, or allow your reference to write their own, make sure the letter is between one and two pages and tailored to your specific situation.
The format for a recommendation letter should include:
Introduction
Body
Conclusion
When done properly, a letter of recommendation can help give you an advantage over your competition.
When writing or updating your resume after extended time off, be honest about your gap while using strategies to communicate why you're qualified. Highlight transferable skills gained during your time off, such as:
Your resume should reflect storytelling, authenticity, human connection, and data. Using numbers to quantify your previous role shows how your specific accomplishments impacted organizations without bias.
Once you land an interview, you need a hook to build interest and a connection with your potential employer. Enter: the elevator pitch.
An elevator pitch is a short speech you can give to potential employers about your experience and the desire to get back to work.
Prepare a 30-second introduction of yourself highlighting snippets of your most notable professional experience. Speak with confidence about how your skills can make an impact on the prospective employer—bonus points for using data to communicate value.
Beyond your elevator pitch, rehearse your responses to common interview questions, such as what you did during your employment gap and why you're ready to re-enter the workforce at this time. Keep your explanation concise and authentic.
When employers hire employees, they verify information on candidates' resumes. Employers are required by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to obtain consent via an employee release of information form before conducting these checks.
An authorization to release employee information may cover various types of background checks, including:
The extent of a background investigation depends on the nature of the position. For most positions, confirming your education and employment history is sufficient.
A credit report isn't usually obtained unless the employee will work in a position dealing with money. Strong credit history indicates to employers that you're responsible and has a positive impact on your job application. If negative credit history affects your job application, you'll receive notice that your credit history triggered the denial in an adverse action letter.
Learn how to respond to an adverse action letter with inaccuracies and mistakes below:
Even if you don't intend to submit a job application whose acceptance depends on credit, checking your credit report from all three bureaus every year allows you to spot errors and correct them before they result in a denial or hurt your credit.
Let's say you've just received an offer for a job you interviewed for. While your employment only becomes official when you sign the employment contract, writing a job acceptance letter helps set a polite and professional tone with your new employer.
Be sure to carefully read through the job offer before sending a job acceptance email or signing the employment contract. If the offer includes a description of the job, make sure it's the position and title you interviewed for. Even if it's your dream job, consider aspects such as the salary, the start date, and benefits—including vacation time.
Once you've decided you want to accept the job, write the acceptance letter. Your letter should contain:
Sending a clear and concise job offer acceptance letter formalizes your confirmation and allows you to put your best foot forward in your new role.
You may receive an offer for a job you interviewed for, but upon reflection realize it's not the right fit for you.
There's always the possibility that the company might be a better fit for you down the road, so it's best to not burn bridges. The most professional way to handle the situation is to write a job offer rejection letter.
A professional job offer rejection letter is concise and contains only what's needed to let the company know you're not taking the job.
In the letter, thank the interviewer for their time and for offering you the position. Highlight any positives about your experience. Explain why you're not taking the job without giving too much detail.
Common reasons for offer rejection letters include:
Avoid anything negative such as:
In the case that you decide to turn down a job offer after accepting it, the hiring manager should know as soon as possible.
No matter why you're turning down a job, sending a well-written rejection letter indicates that you're a professional who might be worthy of consideration for future positions.
Taking time off from work, whether it's for maternity leave, to care for a sick family member, or for other personal situations, can make re-entering the workforce daunting. Below are common questions and answers around the topic of re-entering the workforce so you can do so with confidence.
Re-entering the workforce is the process of searching for a new career after an extended leave from paid employment.
Returnships, or internships for adults who have been out of the workforce, and other return-to-work programs are simple ways for stay-at-home parents to re-enter the workforce without the pressure that can come with transitioning back into a full-time opportunity. Other ways are to refresh your skill set by taking a course, or dip your toes into paid work through freelance opportunities.
Leverage your prior experience if you're re-entering the workforce later in life and connect with your existing network for potential opportunities. It's never too late to acquire new knowledge with courses, certifications, and industry news to return to work after a long absence.
One way for seasoned employees to re-enter the workforce after a gap is to create a bridge job. This can include freelancing, consulting, contract work, or volunteering. Bridge jobs allow you to set flexible hours and level up your skills before returning to a full-time role.
Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), the notice of adverse action must include:
Once you receive an adverse action letter, you have 60 days to request a free copy of your credit report from the credit bureau and have the opportunity to correct errors.
Review your name, Social Security number, date of birth, and other personal information on the report. Next, check for mistakes, including:
No matter the reason for a career break, re-entering the workforce after a long absence can feel challenging. It's crucial to prepare properly before making this transition. Tap into your network to find new opportunities and advice. Reflect on what your goals are with your new career. Review and update your resume with new skills you developed during your time off.
If you started your own business, that's a career in itself, and you should analyze how you can communicate those gained skills to a prospective employer.
