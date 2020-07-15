Continuing education courses every business owner should consider

Continuing education courses in areas like leadership development, sales, marketing, accounting, finance, and e-commerce can help you stay on your toes and ensure that your business is successful.
by Kylie Ora Lobell
Updated on: February 22, 2023 · 2 min read
As a business owner, you constantly have to stay on your toes to figure out more ways to bring in revenue. No matter what phase your career is in, knowledge is power—and it can help you get ahead.
By investing in continuing education courses, you'll be able to hone your business skills and determine the right moves for your company.
“It's easy to get lost in the day-to-day operations and lose sight of the fact that continuing education provides you with skills that impact your revenue and profitability," says Alex Azoury, founder and CEO of Home Grounds. “If you analyze your existing talents, you'll uncover areas to improve that will directly impact your bottom line."
Here are a few types of continuing education courses to consider as you build your business.
You don't need an MBA to run a company, but you do need to further your skills to ensure that your business continues to thrive.
Today, obtaining an education is easier and more accessible than ever thanks to online courses, podcasts, YouTube videos, e-books, and blog posts. You can take courses on websites like Coursera, HubSpot Academy, edX, and Udemy for free or at a low cost and learn valuable soft and hard business skills that will propel you forward.
“Successful business owners plan," Azoury says. “They master their use of time and focus on ways to improve in all areas of their life. If you're committed to learning, then you'll make the time to do so."
