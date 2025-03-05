Maryland Registered Agents: How, Why, and When to Get One

What is a registered agent and what do they do?

Your registered agent serves as a liaison between your business and the government or state and federal legal entities. They are responsible for handling important documents like tax notices and accepting service of legal documents, as well as potential lawsuits or other official mail sent to the company.

A registered agent also provides a physical address for your company and serves as a consistently available point of contact for government and legal authorities, making themselves reachable during normal business hours on behalf of your business.

Requirements for registered agents can vary from state to state, but all registered businesses operating in the state of Maryland are required to maintain a registered agent in order to comply with Maryland law.

Extra services offered by professional registered agents

While it is possible to serve as your company’s own registered agent, many businesses choose to employ a third-party commercial registered agent to ensure the job is done correctly and alleviate the pressure of keeping up with legal notices and government paperwork.

Many professional registered agents offer a variety of extra services beyond the bare minimum required by state law, providing additional value through:

Some legal communications have strict deadlines attached to them, requiring immediate action. Your registered agent can prioritize these documents and help keep you on schedule to respond to them in a timely manner. Virtual mailboxes. Certain registered agents can receive, filter, digitize, and store physical mail from anywhere in the world, making your entire mailbox accessible and secure on any device. LegalZoom provides a number of virtual mailbox services tailored to businesses of all sizes and industries.

Certain registered agents can receive, filter, digitize, and store physical mail from anywhere in the world, making your entire mailbox accessible and secure on any device. LegalZoom provides a number of tailored to businesses of all sizes and industries. Junk mail filtering. Businesses receive a large volume of mail, and not all of it is worth keeping or passing along to company leadership. A dedicated registered agent can filter out non-essential and irrelevant communications, saving you time and energy in the long run.

What are the legal requirements for a Maryland registered agent?

Registered agents, sometimes known as Maryland resident agents, are regulated by the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation.

The two main requirements for a resident agent in Maryland are that the agent be over 18 and possess a Maryland address. A Maryland corporation or limited liability company (LLC) based in Maryland can also serve as a registered agent, although a Maryland LLC cannot serve as its own registered agent.

Why should you hire a Maryland registered agent?

The biggest motivation for providing a registered agent for your Maryland business is legal compliance—it’s illegal to operate a business in Maryland without one.

A dedicated registered agent will also bring a level of expertise to handling important legal communications that might be hard to find elsewhere. Experienced registered agents have seen many of the most common legal documents your business might encounter dozens of times already and will know how to navigate any potentially confusing paperwork better than someone lacking that experience.

Enlisting an external registered agent also adds a layer of privacy to your business operations, separating your name and personal address from the business for those wishing to communicate with company leaders. This correspondence will be sent to your registered agent’s address instead.

Many registered agents also provide a diverse set of professional services to their clients beyond the basic requirements of a registered agent. The right agent can handle potentially complicated legal and administrative matters quickly and easily, keeping you from getting bogged down while you focus on your business’ primary operations.

Who should use Maryland registered agent services?

Most businesses could benefit greatly from the use of a registered agent, especially those wishing to grow or further establish themselves as an authority in their industry.

Beyond the benefits of delegating the organization of legal paperwork and official mailings for your company’s efficiency, a registered agent can also underscore your business’ credibility and perceived legitimacy to those interacting with you. A non-home business address can come across as more authoritative and increases customer confidence in your business, regardless of your company’s size or age.

How to hire a Maryland registered agent

Hiring a registered agent in Maryland is extremely simple, especially if you choose to use our dedicated registered agent service . Simply provide your business’ name, complete a short questionnaire, and our team will handle all the necessary paperwork to become your new registered agent.

On top of the state-mandated tasks performed by a Maryland registered agent, we also provide expanded services including junk mail filtering, secure cloud storage for important documents, and more.

Maryland registered agent FAQs

Can you change registered agents?

Yes, it is possible to change your company’s registered agent. Those wishing to make a change to their business’ registered agent or principal office location must submit a resolution declaring as much to the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation, along with a $25 fee for each business entity wishing to change agents.

If you already have a registered agent for your business and are switching to LegalZoom’s services, our team will submit the necessary paperwork to SDAT and cover the changeover fee as part of your included benefits.

Can I be my own registered agent in Maryland?

While it is possible to act as your company’s own registered agent, in most cases, it’s best to enlist a professional agent to represent you. Industry expertise is invaluable when navigating the legal landscape for your business, and the added privacy and convenience of a dedicated registered agent is well worth the cost for many businesses.

Should you hire a registered agent before forming your LLC?

An LLC formed in Maryland must already have a registered agent listed when filing its articles of organization . This can be an individual already associated with the business when filing or a third-party agent. If you plan to use a professional agent, it may be better to hire one before registering your new company.

Using a professional agent from the start ensures your company will be able to receive and process important documentation related to the foundation of your business, avoiding costly mistakes in your company’s formative months.

Does a registered agent need special certifications?

Legally speaking, anyone over the age of 18 with a Maryland address can serve as a registered agent for a business operating within the state. That said, it’s a good idea to seek out a registered agent with the experience to know how to perform the job efficiently and the resources necessary to serve all of their customers in a timely manner.