8 Best Social Media Management Tools of 2025

If you manage your business’ social media solo, you know the routine: creating posts, responding to customers, tracking engagement, planning content calendars—and probably for more than one platform. Add multiple accounts, each with its own best practices and posting demands, and social media can easily take up more time than you may have.

Social media management tools can simplify (and often automate) these tasks, from designing posts to publishing them when your audience is most active. Some combine several features into one platform, such as Tailwind—LegalZoom’s trusted partner and top overall pick. With AI tools and a strong focus on visual content, it’s the perfect fit for businesses active on Instagram or Pinterest.

While Tailwind stands out, there are other useful tools worth exploring—each with its own strengths, depending on what you need most.