Why you need an employee termination letter for your business

An employee termination letter helps explain to an employee why the employment relationship is ending as well as how the termination is fitting—and legal.
by Diane Faulkner
Updated on: July 14, 2024 · 10 min read
While not required under federal law when letting go of an employee, providing a notice of termination letter can put closure on an employment situation. The termination letter should be written carefully and provide certain details depending on the situation.
A termination letter, also known as a letter of termination, dismissal letter, termination notice, or pink slip, is a formal document on company letterhead issued by an employer to notify an employee that their employment is ending. It is a vital tool in the termination process because it is an official declaration, as opposed to a verbal termination. Many companies have sample termination letters to fit both for-cause and not-for-cause situations.
For the business, the termination letter serves as an official business record or official document. It contains details of the termination, including the date and reason for the termination, as well as information on the final paycheck and continuation of health care benefits, other benefits, severance (where applicable), and the return of any company property.
Some states, including Arizona, California, Illinois, and New Jersey, require termination letters. In some cases, a specific template must be followed. In others, the state may provide a form employers must complete and present to the terminated employee.
While not necessary in most states, termination letters are a best practice specifically because they offer clarity as to why employment is ended, as well as what the terminated employee can do to extend any health care benefits and file for unemployment.
Termination letters serve as any or all of the following.
By the time an employee is issued a termination letter, the employee will have met with a supervisor or company representative face-to-face, over the phone, or by video call about the termination. The termination letter will simply be the formal notification that summarizes the meeting(s) and caps the employment.
A termination letter serves as a key legal document that will protect the company in case of a dispute or legal challenge from the employee. It does so by clearly outlining the reasons for termination. By doing this and by outlining the termination process, an employer minimizes the risk of wrongful termination lawsuits.
Within the termination letter, the employer will detail the notice period and the final arrangements, which will include things like what company property needs to be returned, how, and by when. It will also include details of when an employee can expect a final paycheck, when benefits will end, how to extend benefits, and where to go to file for unemployment.
For the employer, a termination letter will serve as a future reference as to how an employee’s employment ended and whether the employee will be eligible for re-employment.
A termination letter can serve several key functions.
Before an employer sets out to write a termination letter, the organization must decide whether the reason for termination is for cause or not for cause. Of the many potential reasons to dismiss an employee with cause, some of the most common are misconduct, insubordination, chronic tardiness, and poor performance.
There are legal ramifications to letting someone go without cause. Those let go without cause may be entitled to severance. On the other hand, letting someone go with cause may require the employer to demonstrate sufficient cause.
In the case of a planned plant closing or mass layoff, the Worker Retraining and Notification Act (WARN) requires at least a 60-day notice to those who will be affected. While the 60-day period is the minimum to provide written notice, employers are encouraged to give more notice when possible. Not all plant closings are subject to WARN, and certain employment thresholds must be reached before the WARN applies. WARN also sets out specific exemptions and allows for a reduction in the notification period in particular circumstances. Damages and civil penalties can be assessed against employers who violate WARN.
Terminations are going to happen, so it’s best to be prepared. Writing a sample employee termination letter and having it on file can help make the termination process easier. Once you have your sample employee termination form crafted, it’s best to have your legal counsel review it to ensure you have covered all your bases.
Several categories of information should be included.
While an employer can create a standard termination letter template, it’s best practice to have an employment attorney review any termination letter before it goes to the employee.
The employment attorney can:
In-person is best. But when you cannot do this, then a certified letter where a signature is required will suffice.
Not providing an employee termination letter can lead to ambiguity about why a termination has occurred. A terminated employee may legally challenge a termination when no documentation is provided as to why a termination was called for.
Yes. Anything can be legally challenged. If an employer has provided all the information leading up to the termination, shown that a process has been followed, and explained all of the other information listed above, there is less risk that a challenge will stand.
Yes. Though an employment contract or employment agreement typically has end dates in it, if an employer or contractor wants to end an employment contract or agreement, a termination letter of some kind is usually called for in the employment contract or agreement.
No. An employment letter is more of a welcome letter to an employee that details the employment effective date, pay, benefits, and other onboarding information.
It is typically best to have the manager present the termination letter but with human resources present as both a witness and guide so no mistakes are made.
Include contact details of the company representative and the local unemployment office to handle further questions.
Always check with your employment attorney or state labor office to determine if you need a termination letter in your state.
Yes. Always use company letterhead to issue a termination letter.
Check with your state labor office or employment attorney to be certain if you need a termination letter when letting someone go during the probation period.
