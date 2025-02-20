How to File a Utah Annual Report

What is an annual report?

An annual report is an official document summarizing the company's operations and financial performance over the past year. It basically updates the Utah Department of Commerce and other state authorities that your business is still operational and informs them of any necessary changes in ownership, physical or mailing address, and registered agent information.

Annual reports are a mandatory compliance requirement in the majority of U.S. states, including Utah. Failure to file your annual report can result in fines, loss of business name and good standing with the state, or even administrative dissolution of your company.

What information must a Utah annual report contain?

The Utah annual report or annual business renewal informs the state and the general public about your business’ purpose, ownership, and operations. It’s important that all the information provided in the annual report is current and accurate—not only can you be fined if your information is inaccurate, but you can miss out on important legal alerts or sales tax notifications .

Here’s everything you need to confirm or update in your annual report.

Business entity name and number : Issued by the Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Corporations and Commercial Code when you register as a legal business entity.

: Issued by the Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Corporations and Commercial Code when you register as a legal business entity. Principal business address : The physical street address where your business is located (not a P.O. box).

: The physical street address where your business is located (not a P.O. box). Mailing address : If different from your principal address.

: If different from your principal address. Registered agent : Including name, address, and contact number.

: Including name, address, and contact number. Names of officers and LLC members : If a member has left your company, mention their name and date of departure.

: If a member has left your company, mention their name and date of departure. Business purpose : A few lines about what your company does.

: A few lines about what your company does. If the business is a foreign entity , provide original state of formation details (where you first formed your company).

Who qualifies as a senior officer?

Typically, the annual report is completed by the business owner or senior officer. A senior officer is anyone who has the authority to represent the company legally—a CEO, managing director, or even a registered agent.

Who qualifies as a director?

A director of a company is anyone who has significant ownership or control over the company’s financials or operations. A director has legal power to act on behalf of the company. CEOs, COOs, and even CFOs are considered company directors and can file the Utah annual report. Depending on your business structure, a senior officer and director might be the same individual.

How to file your Utah annual report in 3 steps

Use the listed steps to file your Utah renewal application online and on time.

Step 1: Gather necessary information

Have all the details about your business, including your business entity number, ready and accessible for annual report filing purposes. Check your business' confirmation letter if you don’t have the business entity number handy. You can also perform a business entity search and find the corresponding entity number online.

If your business information has changed, such as the mailing address or registered agent , have the updated information ready. For instance, if you switched agents, you will need your new registered agent’s name, street address, and telephone number.

Step 2: Go to Utah’s Business Registration System

Utah has streamlined all business entity registration and annual report filings to its online business registration system . Here’s what you need to do once you get to the main filing page.

Login with your UtahID . If you don’t have a UtahID, you can create one via the UtahID homepage . Forgotten passwords can also be reset through the UtahID help page .

. If you don’t have a UtahID, you can create one via the . Forgotten passwords can also be reset through the . Click on “File under an existing business” from the left-hand tab and search for your business by entity name or number. Press "Select" when you see your Utah LLC or Corp name in the business entity search results.

from the left-hand tab and search for your business by entity name or number. Press "Select" when you see your Utah LLC or Corp name in the business entity search results. Select either “Annual Report with Changes" or "Annual Report without Changes" to proceed with the filing.

Step 3: Complete and submit your report

You should now be on your business’ main administration page within the state database. There are two ways to proceed:

If you have no changes to report , press “Next” till you reach the signature page.

, press “Next” till you reach the signature page. If you have to make changes, select “Next” and then press the “Select checkbox to update/provide information below” icon for each section you need to edit or enter new information for.

Changing registered agent or principal information (member, manager, or director) is more complex.

Registered agent changes. To appoint a new individual or unregistered entity as a registered agent, press “ Create new agent ” and then enter the pertinent details. To add a commercial agent registered with the state, choose “ Commercial registered agent. ” Next, search for them by entity name or number and link them to your account.

To appoint a new individual or unregistered entity as a registered agent, press “ ” and then enter the pertinent details. To add a commercial agent registered with the state, choose “ ” Next, search for them by entity name or number and link them to your account. Principal information changes. Select “Add principal” and then enter details about the new entity or individual who has become a member, manager, or director of your business.

After you have double-checked that all existing information is correct, you will be directed to the signature page. Here you must:

Attest that you are authorized to file the annual report and that all mentioned information is true.

that you are authorized to file the annual report and that all mentioned information is true. Type your name in the electronic signature field.

in the electronic signature field. Enter your title in the “Title/Capacity” box.

in the “Title/Capacity” box. Click on “Add” to upload your electronic signature.

You’ll now get another chance to review all information for accuracy. Press on “Edit” to rectify any mistakes. After your final review, select “Add to shopping cart” at the bottom of the page.

You will be directed to the payment page where you should select the “Check out” icon and then enter your payment method.

How much does it cost to file an annual report in Utah?

The Utah annual report filing fee is $18 across all business structures, including non-profit LLCs and corporations. However, domestic and foreign for-profit corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), limited partnerships (LPs), limited liability partnerships (LLPs), and limited liability limited partnerships (LLLPs) will pay an extra $5 surcharge for the use of the state’s online portal.

When is the deadline to submit a Utah annual report?

Your Utah annual report deadline is the last day of your business’ anniversary month—that is, the month your company was registered with the state. If your limited liability company was registered with the state on Sept. 9, 2024, your Utah LLC annual report will be due on Sept. 30 for each subsequent year.

You can file your annual report as early as 60 days before your anniversary date. So, if Sept. 30 is your due date, you can use the online portal to submit your annual report beginning Aug. 1. The Utah Department of Commerce is known to send a renewal notice approximately 60 days before the annual report is due.

What are the penalties for not filing an annual report in Utah?

Utah charges a $10 penalty late fee for any delay in filing the annual report. If your LLC’s anniversary month is September and you file the report on Nov. 12, 2025, you will have to pay $32 ($18 filing fee + $5 surcharge + $10 late fee). LLLPs are exempt from this late fee.

Do all business entities need to file an annual report in Utah?

All domestic and foreign for-profit and nonprofit limited liability companies and corporations must file an annual report with the state. While general partnerships are exempt, limited liability and limited liability limited partnerships can’t escape this compliance measure. Business trusts and sole proprietors operating with a DBA also have to file an annual report, but they follow a different process.

How to file a Utah annual report with LegalZoom

FAQs

Can you submit an annual report early?

Yes, you can start filing your annual renewal up to 60 days prior to the due date (the end of the month during which you initially registered your business).

Do I need to pay a franchise tax in Utah?

Only domestic and foreign corporations in Utah are required to pay an annual franchise tax. As of Feb 2025, the corporation income and franchise tax rate is 4.65% . Utah LLCs aren't subjected to franchise taxes.

Can you file an annual report by mail?

The Utah Division of Commerce and Commercial Code requires annual reports to be filed online through their online business registration portal. Business trusts, general partnerships, and DBAs can use a paper-based renewal form , but the form also needs to be uploaded via their online business registration portal.

Do nonprofit corporations need to file an annual report in Utah?

Yes, both domestic and foreign nonprofit corporations have to file an annual report with the Utah Division of Corporations and Commercial Code. The business renewal fee for nonprofits is $18. However, nonprofit corporations are exempt from paying the $5 surcharge for filing via the online business registration portal.