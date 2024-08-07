How To Conduct a Utah Business Search

Updated on: August 7, 2024 · 5 min read

A business search can help you check that another business doesn’t already have your desired business name, protect you from trademark infringement, and help you choose a domain name that aligns with your business name. Let’s walk through what to expect when performing this search.

In most states, the Secretary of State oversees business search resources. However, Utah doesn’t have a Secretary of State. In Utah, the Division of Corporations and Commercial Code is responsible for running the business search website.

The Utah Division of Corporations and Commercial Code contact information is as follows:

Website: https://corporations.utah.gov/contact/

https://corporations.utah.gov/contact/ Phone: (801) 530-4849 or (877) 526-3994 (toll-free)

(801) 530-4849 or (877) 526-3994 (toll-free) Fax: (801) 530-6438

Mailing address: PO Box 146705, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-6705

PO Box 146705, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-6705 Overnight address: 160 East 300 South (or 160 E Broadway), Salt Lake City, Utah 84111

160 East 300 South (or 160 E Broadway), Salt Lake City, Utah 84111 Hours: 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Monday - Friday

8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Monday - Friday Email: corpucc@utah.gov

Step-by-step guide to a Utah business search

Follow these steps to conduct a Utah business entity search:

1. Visit the Utah Division of Corporations and Commercial Code website

Start by visiting the Utah Division of Corporations and Commercial Code business search website and searching for your business name—including terms close to your name. You can click on Business Entity Search or Business Name Availability to start your search.

2. Search using a variety of methods

Next, you can search by business name, entity number, or executive name. Try a variety of search methods to ensure your business name is unique. This is not only good for business, but can reduce the chance of legal challenges to your brand name.

3. Refine your search

Say you want to start a flight school. Start with a narrow search of the name you want (such as “Beehive Airplane Academy”) then broaden out with single words (such as “airplane”) and eventually partial words (such as “air” or “plane”).

Omit the suffix (such as LLC or Inc.) or the word “the” at the beginning of business names to get a better sense of businesses that may have similar names.

Keep in mind that there is a two-year reinstatement period for entities that have registered under a name and then been dissolved. Check Details to see whether a business name is available.

Why conduct a Utah entity search?

The Utah Division of Corporations and Commercial Code is responsible for registering Utah business entities, trademarks, and Article 9 lien notice filings. It will deny business names that don’t adhere to its rules.

For instance, it won’t approve names that are too similar to that of another entity, names that misrepresent the business as a state agency, or names that suggest that the business is organized for a purpose other than that listed in the company’s articles of incorporation or application.

Important naming guidelines in Utah

Key naming guidelines in Utah include incorporating required information, avoiding restricted terms, and choosing a distinct name.

Follow requirements for corporations and limited liability companies

If you want to register your business as a corporation or a limited liability company (LLC), there are specific naming requirements you must follow.

For instance, a corporation name must include at least one required word, such as “corporation” or “company,” while the name of an LLC cannot contain certain words, including “association” or “L.P.”

Avoid prohibited terms

There are certain words you can’t use without first getting written approval from specific agencies, such as “bank,” “olympic,” and “escrow.” These protect consumers from deceptive businesses trying to mask themselves as official or regulated without the proper licensure.

Ensure your business name is distinguishable

A distinguishable Utah business name meets one of the following criteria:

One of the key words (words other than function words or entity identifiers such as “company” or “incorporated”) is unique

The key words are similar to others but the spelling of one of the key words is different

The key words are similar to others but have different contextual meanings and can not be confused for one another

Other naming considerations

Other naming considerations you should be aware of include domain name availability and trademarked business names.

Domain name availability

Consider checking website domain name availability before selecting your business name. It will be easier for your audience to find—and trust—your business if your business and domain names match.

You can research businesses on social media and use services provided by domain registrar companies such as GoDaddy, Wix, or Google Domains to check domain name availability.

Trademarked business names

You should search the federal trademark database to make sure your business name won’t infringe on another company’s trademark. Large corporations (e.g., Apple or Meta) are known to aggressively defend their brands from any other businesses with names close to theirs.

Trademark searches can be complex; you may want to consult an attorney to help you with the search.

Next steps to start your business in Utah

The next steps towards starting your business include registering your business, getting a business license, trademarking your business name, and registering your domain name.

FAQs

How do I register a business in Utah?

You can register a business in Utah online, by mail, over the phone or fax, or in person.

How much does it cost to start an LLC in Utah?

The cost of filing an LLC certificate of organization in Utah is $59.

However, there may be other expenses associated with starting an LLC, including filing, expedition, and business name reservation fees, the costs of hiring a registered agent to manage documents for your company or a management team to oversee your business operations, and the cost of purchasing a domain name.

Our LLC formation services start at $0 + state filing fees and include articles of organization, a business name check, a digital welcome packet, and a customizable website.

How do I look up a business license in Utah?

Businesses are licensed on the city and county levels in Utah. You can contact the city or county licensing agency where the company is located to ask licensing questions.