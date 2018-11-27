Writing an employee termination letter

Writing a termination letter is something an employer never enjoys, even when it's necessary. Read on to learn what belongs in a termination letter and why the document is important.
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Updated on: November 21, 2023 · 4 min read
One of the most unpleasant responsibilities for a business owner is terminating a worker's employment, a situation that can be stressful for both parties. A properly executed employee termination letter and a meeting with the employee can help to diffuse any potential problems if the employee seeks unemployment benefits or wants to sue for wrongful termination in court.
As long as you've documented the reason for the employee's dismissal in your termination letter, and the cause for dismissal is justified, you're protecting yourself from lawsuits and claims for unemployment benefits, which are usually not allowed if the employee is dismissed for cause.
If you have an employee who is not performing to your company's standards, such as not adequately completing the responsibilities of his job or calling in sick too frequently, meet with the employee a few times to discuss how he can improve his performance. Keep a record of the dates and times you meet with him, including the length of the meeting and what you discussed. Make sure to give the employee concrete examples of what he's doing wrong and what you expect in the future. Meetings remind him that his job is in jeopardy and that, if he doesn't improve, he will be terminated.
The proper way to terminate an employee is in a face-to-face meeting, not via a phone call or a letter. After you've terminated him, make sure he collects his personal effects and leaves immediately. Escort him out of the building and take someone with you to act as a witness in case there are problems.
Only after you've terminated the employee in your meeting do you give the employee a termination letter. You can hand him the letter at the end of the meeting or you can mail it to his residence.
Some states require termination letters and issue fines if you fail to write one. Other states have their own sample termination letters, so use your state's form, when applicable. If you're not sure whether your state requires a termination letter or if the state has its own form, check with an attorney about the laws in your state. Even if the letter isn't required, it's good practice to use it to document the reason for termination. Documentation is crucial in case the employee sues the company or files for unemployment, which he might not get if he's terminated for cause.
Make sure terminating the employee doesn't violate any laws, such as state or federal discrimination laws. If you're not sure, contact an employment attorney in your area.
A termination letter is a formal letter to the employee confirming his firing, as per the discussion you have in your termination meeting. Follow these steps:
Unless your state has a form that you are required to use, you can follow the above steps to create a termination letter that will protect you and your company. If you still need help, particularly in onerous termination situations, consider using an online service provider to create one for you.
