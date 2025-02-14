How to File a Louisiana Annual Report

What is an annual report?

An annual report is an official document that businesses must submit to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Commercial Division each year. It confirms key details about your business, such as its name, location, leadership, and registered agent. The Commercial Division uses annual reports to maintain an up-to-date business registry and verify that companies are still operating.

Filing your Louisiana annual report on time keeps your business in good standing with the state, which means you can renew licenses, maintain liability protection, and legally operate. If you don’t submit it, the state may mark your business as inactive or revoked, and you won’t be able to legally operate.

What information is required in a Louisiana annual report?

The details required in a Louisiana annual report vary depending on your business type, but most filings include:

Domicile address : The location where your business operates (it can’t be a P.O. Box).

: The location where your business operates (it can’t be a P.O. Box). Mailing address (if different from the domicile address) : If your business receives mail at a different location, such as a P.O. Box, you need to include that information.

: If your business receives mail at a different location, such as a P.O. Box, you need to include that information. Business name and charter number : Your company’s official name and the number assigned by the Louisiana Secretary of State when you registered your business. If you don’t know your charter number, you can conduct a Louisiana business search for your own business name.

: Your company’s official name and the number assigned by the Louisiana Secretary of State when you registered your business. If you don’t know your charter number, you can for your own business name. Names and addresses of officers, directors, managers, or members : Louisiana businesses must report the individuals responsible for managing operations. Corporations list directors and officers, while limited liability companies (LLCs) provide details about members or managers.

: Louisiana businesses must report the individuals responsible for managing operations. Corporations list directors and officers, while limited liability companies (LLCs) provide details about members or managers. Registered agent’s name and address: Every business in Louisiana must have a registered agent who receives legal documents. You’ll need to list their name and address on your annual report.

What is an officer in Louisiana?

An officer in Louisiana is an executive responsible for a corporation’s operations and financial decisions. Common titles include CEO, CFO, president, vice president, treasurer, and secretary. Corporations must list their officers in their Louisiana annual report. LLCs don’t have officers, but they do have managers or members they need to list on their report.

What is a director in Louisiana?

A director serves on a corporation’s board of directors and helps guide the company’s policies and long-term goals. Louisiana corporations must include their directors in the annual filing. Since LLCs don’t have directors, this requirement only applies to corporations.

How to file your Louisiana annual report in 3 steps

Annual report filing with the Louisiana Secretary of State is one of the most important things you need to do to keep your business in good standing. Follow the steps below carefully so you don’t make mistakes that could slow you down and cause you to miss your filing deadline.

Step 1: Determine what information you need

Before filing, make sure you have your business name, charter number, principal office address, and registered agent details. If you’ve already filed once, subsequent filings are faster if your business hasn’t changed since your last report. However, if you’ve moved locations, changed leadership, or appointed a new agent , you’ll need to update those details, which can make the process more complex.

Step 2: Go to Louisiana geauxBIZ

Filing online through the Louisiana geauxBIZ system, which falls under the state’s Commercial Division, is the fastest and most convenient way to submit your annual report. You’ll need to create an account, then log into the portal and select “File Annual Report” from the homepage. The system will show any information that’s currently on file with the Louisiana Secretary of State, then guide you through the next steps.

Step 3: Complete and file your annual report

When you register with the state office, you’ll file an initial report that provides your business information. When you file your annual report, the system will present that information to you. If anything has changed since your initial report, you can make any changes needed using the “Edit” button next to each item.

Once each section is complete, click “Next” to go to the next part of the annual report. After you sign by typing your name, you’ll be able to verify the information you entered one more time. Then click “File/Checkout” to go to the payment page and complete your filing.

How to file a Louisiana annual report with LegalZoom

Filing your Louisiana annual report yourself takes time, especially if your business information has changed or if you manage multiple filings—and mistakes can be costly. At LegalZoom, we simplify the process by filing your report for you.

When you choose our annual report filing service , we’ll take care of filling out and filing your annual report on time, then we’ll send you paper and digital copies for your records. We can even send reminders for future filings so you never miss an annual report deadline. You save the time and hassle of dealing with government websites and paperwork, while we take care of the annual report filing process.

How much does it cost to file an annual report in Louisiana?

The filing fee for an annual report in Louisiana is $30 for for-profit businesses, including domestic LLCs, domestic corporations, domestic partnerships, and all foreign entities. The filing fee for nonprofits is $10. The fee is the same for filing online or by mail. Online, you must pay this fee when you submit your report through the Louisiana geauxBIZ portal. If you file by mail, include a check payable to the Louisiana Secretary of State Commercial Division.

When is the filing deadline to submit a Louisiana annual report?

All Louisiana annual reports must be submitted by the calendar date that the Secretary of State approved the registration of your business entity. So, if your LLC articles of organization were approved on April 19, that’s your formation date, and your annual report due date is April 19 every year. If your corporation’s articles of incorporation were approved on Oct. 22, that would be your due date. If the date falls on a weekend or you choose to file by mail instead of filing online, send your report early to be safe.

What happens if you don’t file an annual report in Louisiana?

Louisiana doesn’t charge late fees for most businesses, but if you miss the due date, the state will mark your business as “Not in Good Standing,” which can impact your ability to get loans, enter into partnerships, and operate in the state. If you do miss the filing deadline, file your annual report as soon as you can—remember, you don’t have to worry about late fees.

If you fail to file annual reports for three consecutive years, the state will dissolve your business. That means you can no longer engage in business transactions and you lose your liability protection. To reinstate a dissolved business, you need to file the missing reports and pay the filing fees. Although there are no late fees, this can add up.

Do all business entities need to file an annual report in Louisiana?

Any business that is registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State needs to file an annual report. This includes corporations, LLCs, LLPs, nonprofits, and some general partnerships. Sole proprietorships don’t need to file an annual report because they aren’t registered with the Secretary of State. (Sole proprietors may register a “doing business as” or DBA name , but you still won’t need to file an annual report.)

Filing a Louisiana annual report keeps your business in good standing with the state so you can continue to operate. It also ensures that Louisiana’s public records accurately reflect business ownership and contact details. Whether your business is large or small, keeping up with annual report filing should be at the top of your to-do list.

Louisiana Annual Report FAQs

How do you know if you need to file annual reports in Louisiana?

If your business is registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State, you likely need to file annual reports. LLCs, corporations, LLPs, and nonprofits all have reporting requirements. If you’re not sure, search for your company in the Louisiana business entity database. Each business record lists the company’s annual report status and filing deadline.

Do you have to renew your LLC every year in Louisiana?

While you technically don’t need to renew your LLC, you do need to file an annual report with the Secretary of State to keep it active. Annual report filing confirms that your registered agent, office address, and ownership structure remain the same. If you miss the annual report deadline, the state may mark your LLC as “Not in Good Standing” and eventually dissolve it.

Do nonprofits need to file annual reports in Louisiana?

Yes, nonprofits registered in Louisiana must file an annual report each year that confirms their leadership, registered agent, and principal address. If a nonprofit doesn’t submit its report on time, it risks losing its good standing, which can impact fundraising and legal protections.

Can you file an annual report early in Louisiana?

In Louisiana, annual reports can only be filed within 30 days of when they’re due. That makes it even more important to stay on top of your due date and file annual reports within the allowed time frame.