Missouri Registered Agents: How, Why, and When to Get One

What is a registered agent and what do they do?

A registered agent (sometimes referred to as a resident agent) provides a physical address for and receives important mail on behalf of a business. They are required to be available during regular business hours to receive service of process and other time-sensitive mail or legal documents.

Registered agents are required by law for most business entities in Missouri. When you register a business such as a limited liability company or a corporation in Missouri, you must provide your registered agent’s name and address on the registration form.

Extra services offered by professional registered agents

Many businesses choose to hire a registered agent service instead of using an individual or serving as their own registered agent. A professional registered agent is a popular choice for business owners who aren’t located in Missouri or who don’t want to commit to being available during regular business hours to receive mail.

In addition to receiving service of process and other important mail, professional registered agents often offer extra services such as document scanning, mail forwarding and alerts, virtual mailboxes, and junk mail filtering.

Document scanning

Registered agent services can scan and upload your documents so that you can access them digitally from anywhere.

Mail forwarding

Professional registered agents will forward all legal notifications and official mail so you don’t miss any essential information or deadlines.

Time-sensitive mail alerts

The best resident agent services will send you an alert as soon as they receive legal notices or official mail. Some registered agent services—such as those provided by LegalZoom—will also send reminders about approaching annual report deadlines for your business.

Virtual mailboxes

Some professional resident agents also offer virtual mailboxes. LegalZoom’s virtual mail service receives your regular business mail and packages on your behalf and provides storage, shredding, and junk mail filtering services.

Junk mail filtering

Professional registered agents can save you time by filtering junk mail and shredding anything you don’t need.

What are the legal requirements for a Missouri registered agent?

In Missouri, a registered agent can be one of the following:

An individual resident of Missouri whose business office functions as the entity’s registered office

A corporation that is authorized to do business in Missouri and has a business office that is the same as the entity’s registered office

A business’ registered office address can be listed as a P.O. Box , but only if it is listed alongside a physical street address in the same city. A Missouri entity’s registered office has to be a physical location where the registered agent can receive service of process. A business’ registered office cannot be listed as a retail mailing service company (such as the UPS Store).

Why should you hire a Missouri registered agent?

There are several reasons why it can be a good idea to hire a Missouri registered agent, including the following:

Legal compliance. If your business is required to have a registered agent and you fail to maintain one, you run the risk of having your business shut down. If you don’t maintain a registered agent, the Missouri Secretary of State will notify you of the failure. Domestic corporations that don’t appoint a registered agent will be administratively dissolved, foreign entities’ certificates of authority will be revoked, and all other entities’ registrations will be canceled.

Legal compliance. If your business is required to have a registered agent and you fail to maintain one, you run the risk of having your business shut down. If you don't maintain a registered agent, the Missouri Secretary of State will notify you of the failure. Domestic corporations that don't appoint a registered agent will be administratively dissolved, foreign entities' certificates of authority will be revoked, and all other entities' registrations will be canceled.

Extra authority for your business. Having a registered agent who receives mail on behalf of your business can make your business appear more professional and trustworthy in the eyes of the public.

Privacy. A registered agent receives mail at their business address, helping to keep your personal address private.

Separation between your business and personal life. A registered agent can receive and filter the business-related mail that you would otherwise be responsible for managing.

Additional services and benefits. Professional registered agents often offer extra services, such as document scanning and junk mail filtering.

Who should hire a professional registered agent?

Business owners who want to protect their privacy , boost their credibility, and benefit from the convenience provided by a professional registered agent might consider using a registered agent service offered by a trusted company such as LegalZoom.

Using a non-home address as your business address can help your business look more professional and keep your personal and business life separate.

If you live out of state, travel a lot, or just don’t want to be tied to your office during business hours, a registered agent service can help ensure that you get notifications about legal notices and other important mail on time and that your business stays compliant with Missouri law.

How to hire a Missouri registered agent

LegalZoom’s registered agent services include alerts as soon as important mail arrives, document scanning, email reminders about deadlines for annual reports, and more.

Signing up is simple: tell us your business name and answer a few questions about your business and we’ll complete and file your paperwork. If you’re changing registered agents, we’ll cover the costs of switching to our services.

FAQs

Can you change registered agents?

Yes, you can change registered agents. You are required to notify the Missouri Secretary of State if you decide to change your registered agent or if the registered agent changes their address.

You will need to get the new registered agent’s written consent and file a statement of change of the registered agent with the Missouri Secretary of State.

You can file a statement of change by downloading Form Corp. 59 for corporations and LLCs, Form LP-9 for LPs, or Form LLP-9 for LLPs.

Once the form is complete, you can print and mail the form and associated fees to the Missouri Corporations Division.

Can I be my own registered agent in Missouri?

An individual can be a registered agent in Missouri as long as they are a resident of the state and their business office address is the same as the entity’s registered office address. However, an entity—such as a Missouri LLC or corporation—cannot function as its own registered agent.

You can create an online account on the Missouri Business Registration Online Portal page to register your business and submit your registered agent information when you file online.

Should you hire a registered agent before forming your LLC?

If you live in a different state, are out of town a lot, or simply value the privacy and convenience a registered agent service provides, hiring a commercial registered agent is likely a good option for you.

How to find a registered agent in Missouri?

To ensure business compliance with Missouri law, your registered agent needs to be either an individual who is a resident of Missouri or a corporation that is authorized to do business in Missouri.

Whether you choose an individual or a professional registered agent service, your registered agent must have a Missouri address, and their business office must be identical to your business’ registered office.

If you know someone who lives in Missouri who understands and is willing to fulfill the requirements of the position, you can designate them as your agent. If you would prefer to use a professional agent, you can select a resident agent service provider that aligns with your needs.

Does a registered agent need to be a lawyer?

No, a registered agent does not need to be a lawyer. A registered agent for a Missouri business can be either an individual resident of the state or a corporation authorized to do business in Missouri that meets Missouri’s requirements.