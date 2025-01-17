Wyoming Registered Agents: How, Why, and When to Get One

Follow along to learn more about what a Wyoming registered agent service offers and how to hire one to help ensure your Wyoming business is compliant.

What is a registered agent, and what do they do?

When forming a Wyoming LLC or corporation, you must file articles of organization or articles of incorporation with the Wyoming Secretary of State. As part of this process, you need to appoint a Wyoming registered agent service or registered agent and include their name and business address on the form.

A registered agent or registered agent service is an individual or company that is responsible for accepting service of process, legal documents, official mail, and government correspondence associated with your business. In other words, your registered agent is your official point of contact that provides a physical address for receiving important mail on behalf of your company. It is their responsibility to stay on top of this communication to ensure nothing gets lost in the mix and that your business complies with everything from subpoena requests to personal income tax deadlines.

That said, it's important to emphasize that these agents are meant to oversee legal and tax documents, not general mail, such as bank account statements and personal letters.

Extra services offered by professional registered agents

While you can appoint yourself, a friend, or relative as your registered agent, hiring a professional has its advantages. After all, a WY registered agent may provide additional services besides just overseeing official legal correspondence.

For example, a registered agent service may be able to perform the following tasks for your Wyoming business:

Document scanning. Your Wyoming registered agent may scan and upload important documents to cloud services so you can digitally access them from anywhere in the world.

Your Wyoming registered agent may scan and upload important documents to cloud services so you can digitally access them from anywhere in the world. Mail forwarding. Your WY registered agent may receive legal and government mail on your behalf and forward it to your preferred address.

Your WY registered agent may receive legal and government mail on your behalf and forward it to your preferred address. Alerting you when you receive certain mail. Your registered agent will notify you when you've received important notifications or urgent mail—and filter out the noise.

Your registered agent will notify you when you've received important notifications or urgent mail—and filter out the noise. Overseeing virtual mailboxes. Some Wyoming registered agent services (like LegalZoom, for instance) will manage a virtual mailbox in the business location of your choice.

Some Wyoming registered agent services (like LegalZoom, for instance) will manage a in the business location of your choice. Filtering junk mail. Your commercial registered agent will organize your mail, filtering out junk mail and other items that don't pertain to your business operations.

Your commercial registered agent will organize your mail, filtering out junk mail and other items that don't pertain to your business operations. Maintaining privacy and asset protection. Your Wyoming registered agent will keep your personal information private from public record, using their own business address rather than yours for correspondence.

Your Wyoming registered agent will keep your personal information private from public record, using their own business address rather than yours for correspondence. Keeping track of deadlines. Your registered agent will notify you about important dates and time-sensitive information, like court appearances and annual report due dates.

What are the legal requirements for a Wyoming registered agent?

A Wyoming registered agent must comply with the state's legal requirements, such as the following:

They must be an individual or business entity allowed to conduct business in the state.

If an individual, they must be a Wyoming resident and at least 18 years old.

They must provide a physical address in Wyoming—not a P.O. Box.

They must have a valid email address.

They must be available during normal business hours.

Why should you hire a Wyoming registered agent?

The most important reason you should hire a Wyoming registered agent service is because having one is the law. Every legal business entity registered in the state needs to appoint a registered agent to comply with WY business laws. If you don't have one, the state could dissolve or revoke your business entity. If you don’t hire one, you’ll need to be your own—and publicly list your own personal residence.

A professional Wyoming registered agent also helps you comply with other state and federal regulations. For example, they can ensure you stay current with your tax filings and follow legal procedures, such as responding to subpoenas. A registered agent helps keep everything in order so you don't miss any important notifications. This can be particularly helpful if you travel a lot for business or don't maintain regular business hours.

Another benefit of hiring a Wyoming registered agent service is that they help maintain separation between your personal and business life. For instance, if someone was initiating a lawsuit against your Wyoming LLC, they would deliver the legal notices to your registered agent's business address rather than your personal residence. Because your registered agent is the point of contact for official correspondence, you can keep your personal contact information off the public record to help protect your privacy.

Who should hire a professional registered agent?

You should hire a professional agent if you're forming a legal business entity, such as a Wyoming LLC or corporation. While it's important to comply with state laws, hiring a Wyoming registered agent is also a great option for businesses that value privacy and want to enjoy the conveniences of these services. After all, many companies appreciate having a professional receive and manage their official documents so they can focus on other aspects of their businesses.

That said, common law entities, which include sole proprietorships and general partnerships, are not subject to these WY requirements. Since they do not file paperwork with the state, they are not required to hire registered agent services.

How to hire a Wyoming registered agent

The Wyoming Secretary of State's office provides a list of commercial registered agents for you to explore, but you can also hire LegalZoom as your Wyoming registered agent service to oversee your official communication.

LegalZoom offers registered agent services that can help ensure your Wyoming corporation or LLC stays compliant with state business regulations. Simply provide us with your legal business name and a few other details, and we'll take care of the rest.

FAQs

Can you change registered agents?

Yes, you can change your Wyoming registered agent. Once you've hired a new one, you must file an Appointment of New Registered Agent and Office form with the Wyoming Secretary of State to reflect the changes.

Should you be your own registered agent?

While you can be your own registered agent for your Wyoming LLC or corporation if you meet the qualifications, we recommend hiring a registered agent or registered agent service to oversee your official documents. After all, keeping track of important documents and navigating legal notices can be confusing and time-consuming, especially while running your own business. Moreover, acting as your own registered agent could compromise your privacy since you must make your Wyoming business address public.

Should you hire a registered agent before forming your limited liability company?

Yes, you should hire a registered agent or registered agent service before forming your Wyoming LLC. This is because you must list your hired registered agent's name and physical Wyoming address on the business formation documents that you file with the Secretary of State's office.

How much does it cost to hire a registered agent service in Wyoming?

The cost of hiring a Wyoming registered agent or registered agent service can vary depending on the services they offer. Here at LegalZoom, our registered agent services cost $249/year.

Does my registered agent need a Wyoming business phone line?

While your Wyoming LLC or corporation must provide your registered agent's name and address on your business formation documents, you do not need to list their phone number, nor do they need to maintain a phone line on behalf of your business.