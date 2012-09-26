Social media has quickly become an indispensable tool for both large and small companies. While many have figured out what it takes to drive a successful branding platform and social media campaign, an important component are press releases.
by Miranda Tan
Updated on: March 22, 2023 · 3 min read
Social media has changed how people communicate around the globe. It's led political revolutions and even created pop culture phenomena. As businesses scramble to figure out how to harness the power of social media to reach new audiences, a familiar marketing tool—the press release—has now gained fresh purpose. Press releases have become a vital tool and are more important than ever in successfully promoting your company. Find out how you can leverage press releases and specific content to help investors, customers, potential employees, and other target groups learn more about your company.
The new face of public relations
Both large and small companies in every industry are now using social media as an integral part of their public relations and marketing needs. As social media continues to replace the traditional channels of brand promotion and communication, public relations has become synonymous with social media marketing.
For most businesses, public relations and social media marketing provide a solid foundation and baseline for brand awareness and general marketing campaigns. Before the advent of social media, companies had to go through a long and arduous process of contacting journalists who acted as gatekeepers. However, with social media, press releases are now:
Why press releases are more important than ever
Press releases have changed a lot over the years, especially since businesses have realized the importance of online marketing. But to use a press release effectively, there are some strategies. Here are some of the main reasons press releases have become so important:
These are just a few tips to make the most of your press releases. Learn more ways to promote your company and access more advantageous tips as your social marketing strategy grows. Remember, the best way to ensure success is to create a plan, get started as soon as possible, and keep your press releases fresh.
