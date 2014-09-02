Family Law Basics

Legally changing your name in Texas requires several steps involving documentation and a visit to the courthouse. While you can legally change your name through a marriage or divorce certificate, other situations require going through these steps.
Many states allow grandparents to have visitation rights and, in some situations, custody. Learn about the consequences of parents violating a court order for grandparents to have access to their grandchildren.
Guardianship provides a safety net for children who cannot be cared for by their parents or adults who cannot care for themselves. Find out the requirements for guardianship to be established and the necessary court procedure.