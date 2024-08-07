How to Change Your Legal Name in Oregon

Updated on: August 7, 2024 · 2 min read

In the state of Oregon, changing your name takes very little time and effort. The state of Oregon maintains a library of forms you can fill out to accomplish tasks such as a name change. Certain counties within the state of Oregon maintain their own forms.

Someone who seeks a name change as an adult must file two forms with the court:

Be advised that Oregon uses a single form for people to petition to change their name, their sex, or both.

How to change your name in Oregon in 5 steps

The process of changing your name can seem complex, so we've outlined the simple steps you'll need below.

1. Complete the petition for a change of name

In order to complete the petition for a name change, you must write in your county of residence, your current name, and the name you wish to change to, and indicate whether you filled out the form by yourself or with the assistance of another. Then sign the petition, declaring the statements are true, under penalty of perjury. The signature should reflect your current name.

2. Complete the General Judgment for Change of Name

The next form is the General Judgement for Change of Name. In this form, you again list your current name on the petitioner line. Write your current full name (first, middle, and last), as well as the name you wish to change to, including the proposed first, middle, and last names. As with the Petition for a Change of Name, you must indicate whether you filled out the form by yourself or with the assistance of another. You do not have to sign this form. Leave the signature line on this form blank.

The reason the petitioner does not sign the signature line of the General Judgment for Change of Name is because that signature line is reserved for the judge. While the petitioner fills out the majority of the form, the judge signs it, making the judgment official and legally binding.

3. File the forms with the court

File these completed forms in the county where you live. This is simply a matter of bringing the forms to the county courthouse. At the courthouse, bring the forms to the Family Law Division window. Let the clerk know you've filled out the forms for a name change, and submit the paperwork and the requisite filing fee.

4. Await your Notice of Entry of Judgment

Once you file the forms, the court enters a judgment into the Register of Actions. The court then sends the petitioner a Notice of Entry of Judgment. This notifies you that the court has granted your request for a name change.

5. Obtain a certified copy (or copies) of the judgment

Once the court notifies you that the judgment has been entered, you can obtain a certified copy of the judgment from the court clerk. A certified copy is necessary to change your name on your Social Security card, driver's license, birth certificate, passport, and other government documents. Consequently, it is a good idea to obtain more than one copy of the judgment.