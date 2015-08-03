How to file a divorce in Montana

If you live in Montana and need to file for dissolution of marriage (divorce), you’ll need to know about the law and procedures. Learn the residency requirements, filing procedures, and how the court will determine property division, alimony, and child support and custody.
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
A divorce is called a dissolution of marriage in Montana. For any married couple, this will accomplish two things: (1) severing the marital relationship, and (2) dividing assets and debts. If one of them will be unable to be self-supporting after the divorce, the issue of alimony may arise. If there are minor children, they will also need to resolve the issues of child custody and support.
Residency and where to file
To file for dissolution in Montana, either you or your spouse must be domiciled in Montana, and in the county, for at least 90 days. Montana and the county must be your primary place of residence. You may be a part-time resident of more than one state, but may only have one domicile. Typically, your domicile is the state where you have your driver’s license, where your car is registered, and where you are registered to vote. You will file in the District Court in the county where either you or your spouse have been domiciled for the required 90-day period.
Procedures
The simplest dissolution procedure in Montana is called a summary procedure, which may be used if all of the following conditions are met:
Even if you don’t meet the requirements for the summary procedure, if you and your spouse are in agreement on all matters, you may file an uncontested divorce using the standard procedure. For either procedure, you would begin by filing a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage, along with various other supporting documents. One of these documents will be a marital settlement agreement outlining the division of assets, and your agreement regarding the custody and support of any children. Copies of these documents are provided to your spouse. You will attend a court hearing, at which time the judge will make sure that all of your paperwork is in order, perhaps ask you a few questions, and enter your Decree of Dissolution of Marriage.
Grounds for dissolution
Grounds for dissolution are legally recognized reasons to get a dissolution. Montana, like most states, has no-fault grounds for dissolution. Unlike most states, there are no fault-based grounds. You need to state in the Petition that either “the marriage is irretrievably broken, and there is serious marital discord that adversely affects the attitude of one or both of the parties towards the marriage,” or “the marriage is irretrievably broken, and the parties have lived separate and apart for a period of more than 180 days preceding the commencement of this proceeding.”
Property division
Montana dissolution law provides that all property is marital property, regardless of how or when it was acquired. In dividing property the judge must consider the following factors:
For property acquired prior to the marriage, after a legal separation, by gift or inheritance, in exchange for such property, or by an increase in value of such property, the court will consider any nonmonetary contribution of a homemaker, the extent such contributions helped maintain the property, and whether the property division is an alternative to maintenance (alimony).
Alimony in Montana
Alimony is called maintenance in Montana. Maintenance may only be awarded if the party seeking maintenance (1) lacks sufficient property to provide for his or her reasonable needs; and (2) is unable to be self-supporting through appropriate employment, or should not be required to seek outside employment due to the circumstances of a child in his or her custody. The amount and duration of maintenance is determined, without regard to marital misconduct, after the following factors are considered:
Child custody in Montana
If you and your spouse have any minor children, there will have to be a custody determination. It basically comes down to figuring out how the children’s time will be divided between the parents, and how decisions will be made, and putting it all into what is called a parenting plan.
If you and your spouse reach an agreement, your parenting plan will be accepted by the judge unless it is not in the child’s best interest. If you cannot reach a custody agreement, the judge will decide the issue, after considering all relevant factors, including:
Child support in Montana
Child support is determined by reference to the Montana Child Support Guidelines. The guidelines, and worksheets, may be found at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services website.
Miscellaneous matters
A decree may not be entered until at least 20 days after the Petition is served. A wife’s maiden or former name may be restored.
