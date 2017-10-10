How to get a marriage annulled in Texas

A Texas annulment is a legal end to a marriage that was never vaild. Find the specific situations in which it is possible and the requirements for filing.
An annulment in Texas is a decision by a court that your marriage was not valid at the time it took place and was never a true legal marriage. There are very specific situations in which this is possible, so it's important to understand the law.
A legal annulment is not the same as a religious annulment. Religious annulments speak only to your status in your church and it is possible to get a religious annulment after a legal divorce or a legal annulment.
If you want to end your marriage, it is possible to get an annulment in Texas or a divorce in Texas. A divorce is a legal ending to a valid marriage. Most people who end a marriage get a divorce. To find out how to file for a divorce in Texas, you should check with a lawyer or an online service that can assist you. A divorce resolves all issues of custody, child support, property division, and spousal support and ends the marriage.
An annulment is a declaration by the court that the marriage was not valid from the start and was never a legal marriage, but child custody, support, and property division are included in the decision if necessary. If you get an annulment, it is as if you were never married; however, any children born during a marriage that is later annulled are considered legitimate.
Can you get an annulment in Texas? There are a number of specific situations in which a Texas marriage can be annulled:
It depends on the reason you're seeking the annulment:
In the other situations, there is no specific time limit on when you can file for an annulment in Texas. If one of the spouses is deceased, a case for annulment can't be brought.
An annulment is begun by filing a petition for annulment. The case then moves forward with the other spouse having the opportunity to agree or oppose the annulment. Most annulments are wrapped up more quickly than divorces since the marriages are generally are of a shorter length and there are fewer issues to decide.
The cost of an annulment depends on whether the spouses are in agreement and whether attorneys are used. The cost can range from a few hundred dollars to thousands.
