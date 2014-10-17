How to form a Louisiana corporation

Forming a corporation in Louisiana? Get an easy-to-follow explanation that will help you find the forms you'll need, information about fees, naming requirements, how long it takes, and more.
Ready to start your business?
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 5 min read
Forming a corporation can shield your personal assets from liability for business debts and obligations. A corporation may also protect your assets if someone sues an employee. There may also be other benefits to choosing to incorporate your business, such as tax savings.
A corporation’s existence begins when you file articles of incorporation. To form a corporation, you must file articles of incorporation and an initial report with the Louisiana Secretary of State and pay a filing fee. The articles of incorporation may contain many provisions, but they must contain the following:
A corporation can have different types of stock, called classes or series. These types of stocks can have different advantages, for example one can offer voting rights while another may not.
In regards to the stock structure, the articles of incorporation must contain the following information:
Ready to form a corporation? GET STARTED NOW
Before you file articles of incorporation, you should check the availability of your corporation name. You can do this by calling the Secretary of State’s office, searching the Secretary of State’s business records online service.
You can reserve a name for 60 days by sending a name reservation form to the Secretary of State or by using an online entity name reservation service. One 30-day extension is available.
Your corporation’s name must adhere to the following requirements:
An incorporator is responsible for signing and filing the articles of incorporation and the initial report with the Secretary of State. Incorporators’ names and addresses must be listed in the articles of incorporation.
When specifying incorporators, you must follow these guidelines:
After the articles and initial report are filed, the incorporators have no further duties.
Corporate directors determine and implement corporate policies and strategies. Directors are fiduciaries, which means that they must be diligent and prudent in managing the corporation’s affairs and must always act in the best interests of the corporation and its shareholders.
The following guidelines apply when specifying your corporation’s directors:
The bylaws can establish other qualifications for directors.
A registered agent is appointed to receive legal documents on behalf of the corporation. The agent is responsible for forwarding those documents to the corporation.
You must adhere to the following requirements when specifying your corporation’s registered agent:
You can state your corporation’s purpose in general terms to provide flexibility. Louisiana’s form for articles of incorporation allows you to state: “This corporation is formed for the purpose of engaging in any lawful activity for which corporations may be formed.”
Bylaws are an internal document that outlines a corporation’s rules and operating procedures. They do not need to be filed with the Secretary of State but should be kept at your place of business.
Although bylaws are not required in Louisiana, the corporation’s directors may approve bylaws, which can include any rules and limitations relating to the corporation’s business and affairs, its rights and powers and the rights and powers of its shareholders, officers and directors. Bylaws cannot include anything that is inconsistent with the law or the articles of incorporation.
The Louisiana Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
Ready to start a corporation in Louisiana? LegalZoom provides corporate formation and filing services, including providing a registered agent in Louisiana.
You may also like
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read