How to write an academic letter of recommendation

Writing an academic reference letter sounds easy, but the strength of your endorsement can mean the difference between acceptance or rejection by a student's chosen school. Learn what to include—and when to decline writing such a letter at all.
Updated on: November 22, 2023
Well-written and enthusiastic academic letters of recommendation go a long way toward helping students get into their chosen schools. These letters, also called academic reference letters, enhance a student's college or graduate school application by providing the selection committee with personalized insight into the prospective student's character—something that can't be found in test scores and transcripts.
As a teacher, professor, or academic advisor, you want to ensure that your letter accomplishes its purpose: helping your student get into the college or advanced-degree program of their choice. There are many guidelines for writing an academic reference, with some of the more important points being that:
To make them persuasive and effective, letters of recommendation should be tailored for each individual student, although you can start each academic reference by using a template. Most guidelines and best practices for writing a letter of recommendation agree that the contents and format of a recommendation letter should include:
Writing an academic letter of recommendation requires skillful choice of words and phrases, enthusiasm rather than a mundane endorsement, and thorough proofreading. Your letter can mean the difference between the student's acceptance or rejection.
It's up to you whether you want your student to participate in the letter-writing process. If you'd rather they don't participate and they insist, you can politely decline to write the letter.
Although similar to recommendation letters, scholarship letters are for the specific purpose of helping a deserving student receive financial assistance to attend their desired school or program. When endorsing a student for a scholarship, follow the format for an academic recommendation letter, unless the student tells you the format is different.
Make sure you customize your letter by referencing the specific name of the scholarship and ensuring that your student has the proper qualifications, such as financial need or academic performance. Explain why the student deserves the scholarship and how they'll be an asset to the school.
Whether your academic letter of reference is written to assist a deserving student in being admitted to a program or receiving a scholarship, your endorsement should be honest and positive. If you have any doubts about being able to meet those standards, it's better to decline writing the letter.
