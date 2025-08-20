The Inheritance Expectation Gap

When it comes to passing wealth from one generation to the next, perception doesn’t always match reality. Our survey reveals a divide in how much young Americans expect to receive in an inheritance and how much older ones plan to leave behind.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the key differences.

Likelihood of Receiving vs. Leaving an Inheritance

60% of younger Americans think it’s at least somewhat likely they’ll receive an inheritance in their lifetime.

In contrast, 77% of older Americans say they’re likely to leave one, with more than half (53%) saying they’re very likely to do so.

Amount Expected vs. Amount Planned to Leave

24% believe an inheritance would be less than $10,000, followed by $10K–$25K (13%), $101K–$250K (12%), $51K–$100K (12%), and $26K–$50K (11%). Older Americans’ plans: 15% expect to leave less than $10,000, another 15% expect to leave $101K–$250K. Most (about 60%) anticipate leaving more than $50K overall.

This expectation gap shows that younger generations are underestimating both the likelihood of receiving an inheritance and the size of it. Growing up in a time of wage stagnation and rising living costs may be shaping their outlook, making large inheritances feel less attainable. Older Americans, many of whom bought property before home prices surged and have had more time to build wealth, may be more confident about what they can pass on.

When asking about the types of inheritance people expect to receive and leave behind, we noticed some expectation differences, too.

What’s Expected vs. What Will Be Left Behind

money (56%), property (47%), personal possessions (41%), vehicles/valuable assets (35%), investments (34%). Ten percent expect nothing. Older Americans plan to leave: real estate/property (62%), personal possessions (62%), money (59%), vehicles/valuable assets (55%), investments (47%).

As with overall inheritance size, older Americans anticipate leaving more across most categories compared to what younger ones expect to receive. The most notable differences are in property and personal possessions, where expectations fall short of what older generations plan to leave.

For younger Americans, these assets could provide both financial value and emotional connection.

Expected Impact vs. Planned Impact

Younger Americans say an inheritance would make them feel more financially secure (60%), help them worry less about emergencies (46%), allow them to support their families more (27%), or pursue a personal/professional goal sooner (24%).

say an inheritance would make them feel more financially secure (60%), help them worry less about emergencies (46%), allow them to support their families more (27%), or pursue a personal/professional goal sooner (24%). More than half of older Americans say their heirs’ futures will significantly improve from an inheritance, with 1 in 5 very confident it will.

What’s passed down directly shapes these impacts. For younger Americans, an inheritance could be the difference between financial strain and stability. For older generations, that potential is a driving reason behind making estate plans and ensuring their wishes are clear.

That alignment in intention doesn’t necessarily mean inheritances are guaranteed. Today’s economic conditions are playing a not-insignificant role in estate planning.

Economic Conditions: Perceived Impact vs. Actual Changes

1 in 4 younger Americans think current economic conditions will very likely affect their chances of receiving an inheritance, while 20% believe it’s unlikely.

Over 60% of older Americans say factors like inflation and the housing market will impact what they’re able to leave, with 20% saying it will affect them “a great deal.”

For some older Americans, rising costs may require using more of their assets during retirement, while market shifts can influence the value of investments and property. For younger Americans, these pressures translate into uncertainty about whether an inheritance will arrive, and if it does, how much it might be worth.

The data shows a consistent pattern: younger Americans expect less, while older Americans plan to leave more, though economic realities could shift those plans. Understanding this gap matters because it affects financial planning on both sides.

Next, we’ll look more closely at what younger Americans expect to inherit and if they’re prepared for it.

The Inheritance Expectations of Younger Americans