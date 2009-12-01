Need a copy of a your birth certificate?

Have you been putting off completing your document file? Many times we postpone obtaining copies of birth, death or marriage certificate because of the time and energy required to reach the appropriate government agencies.
Online searches make this process quick and easy. For example, looking for a birth, death or marriage certificate? One online service called Vitalcheck provides the name, address and phone number of the appropriate governmental agency to contact once you click on the desired state and county—the search and information are free. For a small fee, Vitalcheck will submit the order for you—saving you the trouble of calling and the time on hold. (www.vitalcheck.com).
