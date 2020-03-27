Should you take a trip during a time of crisis? Here's what you should ask yourself

While there are U.S. travel advisories in the place, you may find you still need to travel during the coronavirus outbreak. Here are some things to keep in mind before jet-setting.
Get help with your legal questions
Excellent
by Kylie Ora Lobell
Kylie Ora Lobell is a freelance copywriter, editor, marketer, and publicist. She has over 10 years of experience writ...
Updated on: February 17, 2023 · 3 min read
Coronavirus has upended lives across the globe, and the fallout may continue for many months to come. Still, you may find you need to travel for work or family.
If you're considering traveling, here are some things you should have in place in order to keep yourself, as well as everyone around you, as safe and healthy as possible.
Since so much of the world is on lockdown, you have to figure out whether or not your trip is necessary at the moment, according to Philip Weiss, founder of PhilipWeiss.org, a travel blog focused on digital nomad lifestyle and culture.
"Traveling for me is a way of life, and right now, I've had no choice but to stay put," he said. "So unless it's a medical emergency or some extenuating life circumstance, I wouldn't recommend traveling right now. Not that I believe that I could catch the coronavirus on a remote island somewhere off the coast of Thailand, but just in case of the random chance that it could happen."
Weiss said that if he wanted to travel anyway, he'd look at the coronavirus infection map around the world, and then plot a travel course that would dodge it, assuming that the national borders in those countries were still open.
Before deciding to take a trip right now, Kayla Rauh, travel expert, who serves on the advisory board for Travel Enthusiast, said you should ask yourself some questions like:
Knowing the answers to these questions will help you make the right choice.
Even though you've seen the travel advisories and heard the warnings, you may still have to travel. If this is the case, then take as many precautions as possible.
Rauh said that you should wear a mask and gloves, and bring hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to clean all surfaces you are going to be utilizing, including the airplane's seats, windows, tray tables, back pocket, armrest, headrest, and air vent. You should also wipe down items you use a lot, such as your headphones, chargers, credit card and suitcase handles, and wipe down the rental car you're driving.
When you arrive at your hotel or Airbnb, deep clean everything as well, including washing the bedding and wiping down all surfaces.
Chane Steiner, CEO of Crediful, said that when looking into where to stay—whether it's a hotel or an Airbnb—choose the place where you'll come into contact with the least number of people, as well as where you feel most comfortable.
"Keep in mind that both [hotels and Airbnb] are putting policies in place to prevent the spread of disease," he said. "Hotels are cleaning and de-sanitizing regularly, and some are even hiring disease consultants to effectively ensure their facilities are disease-free. At the same time, you can view the cleaning methods of an Airbnb before you rent it out, so you know how deeply and effectively it's been cleaned."
And before you leave, it's a good idea to make sure your estate plan is in order. While the odds of you getting sick are low, there is enough uncertainty to warrant thoughtful planning.
Even if you believe you won't be affected by coronavirus when you take a trip, it's always best to err on the side of caution.
"If you go out into public, make sure when you come back, you are washing your hands, taking a shower, placing your dirty clothes in the washer right away, not tracking your shoes all over, etc.," said Rauh. "Traveling can be done. Just do it responsibly and take every precaution you can to ensure your health and safety."
You may also like
How to talk to your family about estate planning
Want to talk to your parents or grandparents about estate planning, but feel like the topic is taboo? You're not alone. Discussions about estate planning are difficult for many families. Use our tips to broach the subject with sensitivity.
May 17, 2023 · 2min read
How to Write a Will: A Comprehensive Guide to Will Writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
July 21, 2024 · 11min read
What Is a Power of Attorney (POA)? A Comprehensive Guide
A power of attorney can give trusted individuals the power to make decisions on your behalf—but only in certain situations.
August 29, 2024 · 20min read