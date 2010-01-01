Pennsylvania

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Adam, and I like to think of myself as a professional problem solver.

I represent Pennsylvania clients on a wide variety of legal matters, primarily focusing on family law and estate planning. My previous work in real estate has been particularly valuable for refining my attention to detail when reviewing contracts and protecting clients’ interests.

Why I practice law

I became an attorney because I care about helping people who find themselves in over their heads in difficult situations. I have a passion for defending the rights of the defenseless, and I work diligently to ensure the best possible outcomes to meet each of my clients’ individual needs.

Fun fact

I am an avid runner, reader, and joke teller. I believe that it is important to make time for laughter, for serious discussion, and for hard work. I look forward to working hard for you.

Professional background

Education

Duquesne University

J.D. in Law, 2014

Westminster College

B.A. in Psychology, 2010

Experience

Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC

Associate Attorney

2024 - Present

Goldblum Sablowsky, LLC

Associate Attorney

2015 - 2023

Associations

Pennsylvania Bar Association

Member

2015