Tyler S. Gibson

About

Hi, I’m Tyler. I strive to provide all of my clients both competent and cost-effective legal representation.

I represent clients in both Missouri and Kansas in family law matters including dissolution of marriage, paternity actions, and child custody and child support modification. I also represent clients in landlord-tenant disputes, debt collection and litigation, and business formation.

My work in a wide range of areas from family law to landlord-tenant disputes and debt collection litigation has provided a broad understanding of the legal systems in Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas.

I am a proud graduate of George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, class of 2014.

I endeavor to provide clear and concise consultations and robust legal representation for each of my clients in a wide array of legal proceedings. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and two sons.