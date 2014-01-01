  • All States
Tyler S. Gibson

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Tyler S. Gibson
Of Counsel
Hutchens Law Firm, LLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Kansas, Missouri
Practice Areas
Family & Personal, Business, Estate Planning
About

Hi, I’m Tyler. I strive to provide all of my clients both competent and cost-effective legal representation.

I represent clients in both Missouri and Kansas in family law matters including dissolution of marriage, paternity actions, and child custody and child support modification. I also represent clients in landlord-tenant disputes, debt collection and litigation, and business formation.

My work in a wide range of areas from family law to landlord-tenant disputes and debt collection litigation has provided a broad understanding of the legal systems in Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas.

I am a proud graduate of George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, class of 2014.

I endeavor to provide clear and concise consultations and robust legal representation for each of my clients in a wide array of legal proceedings. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and two sons.

Why I Practice Law
I cherish each opportunity to guide clients through complex and emotional legal proceedings.
Fun Fact
I enjoy building and racing classic cars with my family.
Professional background
Education

George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School

J.D. in Law, 2014

University of Missouri

B.A. in Political Science, 2011

Experience

Law Office of Camron Hoorfar, P.C.

Attorney

2016-Present

Porto Law Firm

Attorney

2014-2016

UnitedLex

Attorney

2015-2016

Associations

Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association

Member

2016-Present

Missouri Bar Association

Member

2016-Present

Kansas Bar Association

Member

2016-Present

