Tyler S. Gibson

- All States
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- All Practice Areas
- Estate Planning
- Healthcare Directive
- Living Trust
- Last Will and Testament
- Power of Attorney
- Family & Personal
- Bankruptcy
- Name Change
- Child Custody / Support
- Employment and Termination
- Landlord / Tenant
- Marriage and Divorce
- Personal Injury
- Real Estate
- Prenuptial Agreement
- Business
- Business Formation
- Business Licenses
- Business Litigation
- Business Management
- Collections and Debt Issues
- Corporate Ownership
- Employment and Termination
- Franchise Disclosure
- Landlord / Tenant
- Real Estate
- Website Terms and Conditions
- Intellectual Property
- Copyright
- Patent
- Trademark
Hi, I’m Tyler. I strive to provide all of my clients both competent and cost-effective legal representation.
I represent clients in both Missouri and Kansas in family law matters including dissolution of marriage, paternity actions, and child custody and child support modification. I also represent clients in landlord-tenant disputes, debt collection and litigation, and business formation.
My work in a wide range of areas from family law to landlord-tenant disputes and debt collection litigation has provided a broad understanding of the legal systems in Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas.
I am a proud graduate of George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, class of 2014.
I endeavor to provide clear and concise consultations and robust legal representation for each of my clients in a wide array of legal proceedings. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and two sons.
George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School
J.D. in Law, 2014
University of Missouri
B.A. in Political Science, 2011
Law Office of Camron Hoorfar, P.C.
Attorney
2016-Present
Porto Law Firm
Attorney
2014-2016
UnitedLex
Attorney
2015-2016
Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association
Member
2016-Present
Missouri Bar Association
Member
2016-Present
Kansas Bar Association
Member
2016-Present
Meet the Attorney
- Kansas,
- Missouri
- Family & Personal,
- Business,
- Estate Planning
Hi, I’m Tyler. I strive to provide all of my clients both competent and cost-effective legal representation.
I represent clients in both Missouri and Kansas in family law matters including dissolution of marriage, paternity actions, and child custody and child support modification. I also represent clients in landlord-tenant disputes, debt collection and litigation, and business formation.
My work in a wide range of areas from family law to landlord-tenant disputes and debt collection litigation has provided a broad understanding of the legal systems in Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas.
I am a proud graduate of George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, class of 2014.
I endeavor to provide clear and concise consultations and robust legal representation for each of my clients in a wide array of legal proceedings. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and two sons.
Professional background
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.