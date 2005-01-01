Utah

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce

About

Hi, I’m Amy. I am passionate about simplifying the law for people in ways they can understand. My focus is primarily in family law and estate planning.

My broad range of work and experience gives me a broad understanding of the court system, mediation, and transactional work as I help clients navigate the most challenging and terrifying times of their life.

Some of my proudest career moments are bringing the law to local schools and judging local junior high and high school mock trials. I volunteered at a local senior citizen center to educate their patrons on a variety of legal topics important to them.

I approach each case by prioritizing my client’s unique needs and their family’s unique needs, keeping their goals in mind.

Why I practice law

I wanted to practice law after seeing a neighbor go through the process of her grandchildren and wanted to provide more help and support than just encouraging her through the process.

Fun fact

I have certification in museum studies and have worked and volunteered in multiple museums in multiple states.

Professional background

Education

Hamline University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2013

Utah State University

M.S. in American Studies, 2009

Brigham Young University

B.A. in History, 2005

Experience

Foxhall Legal, LC

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

Canyons Law Group, LLC

Attorney

2020 - Present

Harward Law

Attorney

2015 - 2020