Staff Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Carrington Boyd
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
0 years of legal experience, practicing since 2025.
About
Hi, I'm Carrington Boyd. I help entrepreneurs and creators protect their work and bring their ideas to life with confidence. I focus on trademark protection, ensuring that the brands our clients work hard to build are safeguarded as they grow.
I believe that protecting your work should feel accessible and understandable. My goal is to provide this experience by offering thoughtful guidance to make the process simple and empowering.
Why practice law
I practice law because I find it rewarding to help people protect their creations and feel confident sharing them with the world.
Fun fact
I enjoy learning calligraphy in my free time.
Professional background
Education
- The University of North Carolina School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2024
- The University of North Carolina at Charlotte
B.A. in Political Science, 2020
Experience
- Kendra Scott
Legal Intern
May 2023 - August 2023
- Rack Room Shoes
Legal Intern
May 2022 - August 2022