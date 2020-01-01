Carrington Boyd

Staff Trademark Attorney

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Carrington Boyd

Intellectual Property*

About

Hi, I'm Carrington Boyd. I help entrepreneurs and creators protect their work and bring their ideas to life with confidence. I focus on trademark protection, ensuring that the brands our clients work hard to build are safeguarded as they grow.

I believe that protecting your work should feel accessible and understandable. My goal is to provide this experience by offering thoughtful guidance to make the process simple and empowering.

Why practice law

I practice law because I find it rewarding to help people protect their creations and feel confident sharing them with the world.

Fun fact

I enjoy learning calligraphy in my free time.

Professional background

Education

  • The University of North Carolina School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2024
  • The University of North Carolina at Charlotte
    B.A. in Political Science, 2020

Experience

  • Kendra Scott
    Legal Intern
    May 2023 - August 2023
  • Rack Room Shoes
    Legal Intern
    May 2022 - August 2022
