Hi, I’m Delina Yasmeh. I am dedicated to delivering tailored, strategic legal advice to help clients achieve their goals with confidence. My areas of practice include entity formation, contract law, immigration law, and personal injury litigation. Through my years of practice, I’ve honed my skills in complex legal analysis, persuasive writing, and client advocacy.
One of my proudest moments as an attorney was playing a pivotal role in a high-value M&A transaction that significantly impacted the client’s growth and future success. I’m passionate about providing clear, actionable guidance to my clients, ensuring their legal needs are met with precision and care. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time in nature, hiking, and exploring ways to help the world through working with indigenous tribes.
Loyola Law School
J.D. & JD/LL.M in Law, 2019
California State University, Northridge
B.S. in Accounting, 2015
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Associate Attorney
2024 - Present
Downtown LA Law Group
Litigation Attorney
2023 - Present
Playground
Chief Consultant
2023 - 2024
Goldberg & Associates
Senior Federal Litigation Attorney
2022 - 2023
PwC
M&A Deals Senior Consultant
2022 - 2022
Deloitte
M&A Senior Consultant
2021 - 2022
SingerLewak LLP
Tax Advisory Consultant
2020 - 2021
State Bar of Califiornia
Member
2021 - Present
Meet the Attorney
- California
- Family & Personal,
- Business
Professional background
