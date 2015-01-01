  • All States
Delina Yasmeh

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Delina Yasmeh
Associate Attorney
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
California
Practice Areas
Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi, I’m Delina Yasmeh. I am dedicated to delivering tailored, strategic legal advice to help clients achieve their goals with confidence. My areas of practice include entity formation, contract law, immigration law, and personal injury litigation. Through my years of practice, I’ve honed my skills in complex legal analysis, persuasive writing, and client advocacy.

One of my proudest moments as an attorney was playing a pivotal role in a high-value M&A transaction that significantly impacted the client’s growth and future success. I’m passionate about providing clear, actionable guidance to my clients, ensuring their legal needs are met with precision and care. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time in nature, hiking, and exploring ways to help the world through working with indigenous tribes.

Why I Practice Law
I was inspired to practice law because it intersects with every aspect of human life and I felt it was important be able to use my knowledge to help others to improve their lives in as many ways as possible.
Fun Fact
I love exploring the world and hope to write a book detailing the lessons I’ve learned during my life to inspire others.
Professional background
Education

Loyola Law School

J.D. & JD/LL.M in Law, 2019

California State University, Northridge

B.S. in Accounting, 2015

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Associate Attorney

2024 - Present

Downtown LA Law Group

Litigation Attorney

2023 - Present

Playground

Chief Consultant

2023 - 2024

Goldberg & Associates

Senior Federal Litigation Attorney

2022 - 2023

PwC

M&A Deals Senior Consultant

2022 - 2022

Deloitte

M&A Senior Consultant

2021 - 2022

SingerLewak LLP

Tax Advisory Consultant

2020 - 2021

Associations

State Bar of Califiornia

Member

2021 - Present

Meet the Attorney

