Staff Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Epiphany Alexander
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Register A Trademark
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
0 years of legal experience, practicing since 2025.
About
Hi, I'm Epiphany. I started working in the legal field as a family and matrimonial litigator where I got much valuable experience advocating in court for clients. I later pivoted to business law before eventually taking a job at LZ Legal Services, LLC in intellectual property law, my ideal field. I am delighted to help people find legal solutions in ways that are both practical and creative.
Why practice law
As an intellectual property lawyer, I enjoy helping people create value through their ideas.
Fun fact
As a child, I sang opera professionally.
Professional background
Education
- University College London
LLB (Bachelor of Laws), 2018
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Staff Trademark Attorney
2025 – Present
- Alisme Law LLC
Associate Attorney
2024 - 2024
- Alisme Law LLC
Of Counsel
2023 – 2024
- Marshall Law Group – TradeMarks The Spot
Intern
2022 – 2023
- Krasner Law, PLLC,
Associate Attorney
2020 – 2022
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.