Epiphany Alexander

Staff Trademark Attorney

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Epiphany Alexander

Meet the attorney

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

0 years of legal experience, practicing since 2025.

About

Hi, I'm Epiphany. I started working in the legal field as a family and matrimonial litigator where I got much valuable experience advocating in court for clients. I later pivoted to business law before eventually taking a job at LZ Legal Services, LLC in intellectual property law, my ideal field. I am delighted to help people find legal solutions in ways that are both practical and creative.

Why practice law

As an intellectual property lawyer, I enjoy helping people create value through their ideas.

Fun fact

As a child, I sang opera professionally.

Professional background

Education

  • University College London
    LLB (Bachelor of Laws), 2018

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Staff Trademark Attorney
    2025 – Present
  • Alisme Law LLC
    Associate Attorney
    2024 - 2024
  • Alisme Law LLC
    Of Counsel
    2023 – 2024
  • Marshall Law Group – TradeMarks The Spot
    Intern
    2022 – 2023
  • Krasner Law, PLLC,
    Associate Attorney
    2020 – 2022
