South Carolina Business Litigation Attorneys
Dealing with business disputes can easily take focus away from your work. Business fraud, unfair competition, and contract interference are examples of many types of disputes. An attorney in our network can advise and guide you down a path to resolution.
Meet Business Litigation Attorneys in South Carolina
Practice Areas
Commonly asked questions
What types of things can an attorney in the network help me with?
When you become a legal plan member, you have access to 30-minute consultations with an independent attorney and a wide array of other benefits. Many plan members use the plan to get help with estate planning (financial power of attorney, living trust, or last will), business formations (LLC, Corporation, Nonprofit), legal document reviews (contracts, employee agreements), tax advice (through our business partner 1800Accountant), personal legal matters (bankruptcy, finance, and lawsuits), and family matters (marriage, divorce, and child support).
Are the attorneys knowledgeable in specific areas of law?
Our attorney network covers 31 practice areas ranging from Estate Planning, Business Formation, Intellectual Property, Family Law, and more. You can select one of the general categories above to find attorneys who are knowledgeable in specific areas.
What if I'd like to speak to an attorney in my hometown?
We have an established network of licensed attorneys in almost every state who are knowledgeable about federal and state laws, and our network continues to grow. We carefully select each attorney to ensure quality, professionalism, and friendliness. Depending on the legal matter, a local attorney isn’t always necessary. If the attorney with whom you speak isn’t in your specific city or town, he/she may be able to refer someone to you during your consultation.
Are there limitations to the legal plans?
Yes. One way we make attorney access so affordable is to limit each consultation to new legal matters. A new legal matter is a specific personal or business legal issue, or a specific legal document that you haven’t spoken to a plan attorney about before. Our legal plans are set up to cover the most common things our customers need help with, as listed in the first FAQ above. If you need to retain an attorney for more complex or ongoing legal matters, the legal plan provides a 25% discount on your consulting attorney’s hourly rate.
