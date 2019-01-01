- Home
Wisconsin Attorneys
You can read about attorneys who specialize in this state’s laws and also narrow it down by practice area. Friendly reminder— you’ll want to select an attorney that is in the state where your legal matter exists, which might not be where you currently live.
Meet attorneys in Wisconsin
Practice Areas
Attorneys by State
Commonly asked questions
When you become a legal plan member, you have access to 30-minute consultations with an independent attorney and a wide array of other benefits. Many plan members use the plan to get help with estate planning (financial power of attorney, living trust, or last will), business formations (LLC, Corporation, Nonprofit), legal document reviews (contracts, employee agreements), tax advice (through our business partner 1800Accountant), personal legal matters (bankruptcy, finance, and lawsuits), and family matters (marriage, divorce, and child support).
Our attorney network covers 31 practice areas ranging from Estate Planning, Business Formation, Intellectual Property, Family Law, and more. You can select one of the general categories above to find attorneys who are knowledgeable in specific areas.
We have an established network of licensed attorneys in almost every state who are knowledgeable about federal and state laws, and our network continues to grow. We carefully select each attorney to ensure quality, professionalism, and friendliness. Depending on the legal matter, a local attorney isn’t always necessary. If the attorney with whom you speak isn’t in your specific city or town, he/she may be able to refer someone to you during your consultation.
Yes. One way we make attorney access so affordable is to limit each consultation to new legal matters. A new legal matter is a specific personal or business legal issue, or a specific legal document that you haven’t spoken to a plan attorney about before. Our legal plans are set up to cover the most common things our customers need help with, as listed in the first FAQ above. If you need to retain an attorney for more complex or ongoing legal matters, the legal plan provides a 25% discount on your consulting attorney’s hourly rate.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.
