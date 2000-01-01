Service of Legal Process

Government and Law Enforcement Subpoenas, Search Warrants, and Court Orders

LegalZoom accepts service of subpoenas, search warrants, and court orders from law enforcement and government agencies through the form below. Requests must include the official e-mail address of the requesting agency. A verification e-mail will be sent to the e-mail address provided upon submission. Requests submitted through the portal will not be accepted or processed by LegalZoom until the verification steps are completed.

This portal is intended solely for use by law enforcement and government agents. Other types of requests submitted through this portal, such as third-party subpoenas related to civil matters, will not be accepted or processed by LegalZoom. 

Please send an email to:


privacy@legalzoom

Include the following fields

  • Name of Agency

  • Name of Issuing Agent/Officer

  • Agency-issued email address

  • Phone number (with extension if applicable)

  • Verifiable physical return address

  • Attached Subpoena, Search Warrant, or Court Order

Civil Matters
The foregoing process is intended solely for use by law enforcement and government agents. All matters that are not law enforcement related, including all civil complaints and third-party subpoenas, may be served at LegalZoom’s office located at 954 Villa Street, Mountain View, CA 94041, or through its registered agent.