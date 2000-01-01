Service of Legal Process
Service of Legal Process
Government and Law Enforcement Subpoenas, Search Warrants, and Court Orders
LegalZoom accepts service of subpoenas, search warrants, and court orders from law enforcement and government agencies through the form below. Requests must include the official e-mail address of the requesting agency. A verification e-mail will be sent to the e-mail address provided upon submission. Requests submitted through the portal will not be accepted or processed by LegalZoom until the verification steps are completed.
This portal is intended solely for use by law enforcement and government agents. Other types of requests submitted through this portal, such as third-party subpoenas related to civil matters, will not be accepted or processed by LegalZoom.
Please send an email to:
Include the following fields
Name of Agency
Name of Issuing Agent/Officer
Agency-issued email address
Phone number (with extension if applicable)
Verifiable physical return address
Attached Subpoena, Search Warrant, or Court Order