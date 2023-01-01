Your virtual mailbox, designed for life on the go

Stay connected and in control, wherever life takes you. Simplify your busy life with a personal virtual mailbox that digitizes your mail so you can access it anytime, from any device. Virtual Mail starts at $29/mo.

Why choose LegalZoom Virtual Mail?

Secure
Our team handles your physical mail safely with best-in-class security, including encryption and two-factor authentication.
Private
Shield your personal address from public view while maintaining exclusive, secure access to your mail.
Trust
For over 20 years, millions have trusted LegalZoom. We bring that same reliability to managing your mail.
Plans tailored to your needs

Personal Mailbox

$29/mo

Perfect for individuals who need a secure virtual address to manage mail on the go.

Includes:
1 address of your choice from our nationwide network

2 recipients to access mail securely

5 mail items digitized monthly with no scanning fees—junk mail excluded from limit

Free shredding, we won’t charge you extra for disposing of mail you no longer need

Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item

Checks deposited directly to your bank (additional fees apply)

Experienced support from our virtual mail specialists

Family Mailbox

$39/mo

For households that need a shared, digital mailbox they can access from anywhere.

Includes:
1 address of your choice from our nationwide network

5 recipients to access your mail securely, with clear labeling for easy organization

25 mail items digitized monthly with no scanning fees—junk mail excluded from limit

Free shredding, we won’t charge you extra for disposing of mail you no longer need

Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item

Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)

Experienced support from virtual mail specialists for easy setup and ongoing guidance

Family & Business Mailbox

$79/mo

For families and small business owners who need to manage more mail.

Includes:
1 address of your choice from our nationwide network

20 recipients to access your mail securely, including for your business partners & business

50 mail items digitized monthly with no scanning fees—junk mail excluded from limit

Free shredding, we won’t charge you extra for disposing of mail you no longer need

Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item

Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)

Experienced support from virtual mail specialists for easy setup and ongoing guidance

Why use a virtual mailbox?

Simplify your mail management with trusted features designed for your lifestyle.
Convenient

Easily manage, scan, and organize your postal mail through your digital mailbox—accessible anytime, anywhere, on any device.

Efficient

Say goodbye to mail clutter. We filter junk, manage documents, and deposit checks, so you can focus on what matters most.

Connected

Stay informed and in control with instant email and push notifications—plus access your mail anytime through our mobile app.

How LegalZoom Virtual Mail works

01

You pick a virtual address

Choose from over 50 real street addresses across 44 states. Select a virtual address in prime locations like Park Avenue in New York or Market Street in San Francisco. Your virtual address acts as your secure hub for receiving and managing mail.

02

We receive your mail

Your postal mail is delivered to your chosen virtual address, where our trained virtual mail specialists securely handle it at one of our trusted facilities.

03

We digitize your mail

We scan your mail, upload high-resolution PDFs to your virtual mailbox, and filter out junk mail—so you only see what matters. Plus, instant email and push notifications keep you up to date.

04

We manage your mail online

Access your virtual mailbox service anytime, anywhere, from any device. Easily read, download, share, or forward your mail. Shred unwanted items securely, or have us deposit checks directly into your bank account.

Choose your preferred mail address

Choose from our nationwide network of premium virtual addresses to find the one that meets your needs.

Alabama

Birmingham

120 19th St N Ste 201

Alaska

Anchorage

1577 C St Ste 105

Arizona

Phoenix

2942 N 24th St., Ste 115

California

San Diego

1111 6th Ave Ste 550

San Francisco

455 Market St Ste 1940

West Hollywood

8605 Santa Monica Blvd

Colorado

Boulder

4845 Pearl East Cir Ste 118

Denver

1580 N Logan St Ste 660

Connecticut

Fairfield

268 Post Rd Ste 200

Delaware

Wilmington

2810 N Church St

Dist. of Columbia

Washington

1763 Columbia Road NW Ste 175

Florida

Miami

382 NE 191st St

Tampa

400 N Tampa St Ste 1550

Georgia

Atlanta

1201 W Peachtree St NW Ste 2625

Hawaii

Honolulu

1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1114

Idaho

Idaho Falls

1846 1st St Ste 100

Illinois

Chicago

2045 W Grand Ave Ste B

Indiana

Indianapolis

8520 Allison Pointe Blvd Ste 223

Iowa

Des Moines

309 Court Ave Ste 820

Kansas

Overland Park

8101 College Blvd Ste 130

Kentucky

Lexington

1795 Alysheba Way Ste 7202

Louisiana

New Orleans

3014 Dauphine St Ste A

Maryland

Baltimore

3030 Greenmount Ave Ste 300

Massachusetts

Boston

68 Harrison Ave Ste 605

Michigan

Grand Rapids

625 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 350

Minnesota

Minneapolis

400 S 4th St Ste 410

Mississippi

Jackson

4780 I 55 N Ste 116

Missouri

St Louis

231 S Bemiston Ave Ste 850

Montana

Billings

1925 Grand Ave Ste 129

Nebraska

Omaha

12020 Shamrock Plz Ste 201

Nevada

Las Vegas

5725 S Valley View Blvd Ste 5

New Jersey

Jersey City

111 Town Square Pl Ste 1238

New Mexico

Albuquerque

6300 Riverside Plaza Ln NW Ste 118

New York

New York

228 Park Ave S

North Carolina

Raleigh

5540 Centerview Dr Ste 204

Ohio

Cincinnati

2722 Erie Ave STE 219

Oklahoma

Edmond

2524 N Broadway Ste 554

Oregon

Beaverton

9450 SW Gemini Dr

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

30 S 15th St Ste 1550

South Carolina

North Charleston

6650 Rivers Ave Ste 105

South Dakota

Sioux Falls

519 W 22nd St Ste 300

Tennessee

Nashville

501 Union Street STE 545

Texas

Austin

14205 N Mo Pac Expy Ste 570

Dallas

5473 Blair Rd Ste 100

Houston

3120 Southwest Fwy Ste 101

San Antonio

21750 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 104

Utah

Salt Lake City

50 W Broadway Ste 333

Virginia

Norfolk

440 Monticello Ave Ste 1802

Washington

Seattle

600 1st Ave Ste 330

West Virginia

Marlinton

204 8th St Ste 201

Wisconsin

Milwaukee

790 N Milwaukee St Ste 302

Wyoming

Cheyenne

1603 Capitol Ave Ste 415

Still wondering if LegalZoom Virtual Mail is right for you?

Do you want to manage your mail without relying on family and friends? Need a trusted mailbox for important documents like bank statements or government notices? With LegalZoom Virtual Mail, you can take control of your mail—anytime, anywhere.

Enjoy the benefits of a smarter mailbox:
Receive, open, and scan your mail remotely
Store letters and packages securely
Access unlimited cloud storage
Enjoy built-in security and confidentiality
Deposit checks directly into your bank account
Filter out junk mail automatically
Access your virtual mailbox from any device—desktop or smartphone

Get started today and never miss what matters.
Frequently asked questions

How we’ve helped  our customers

I can check mail on the go or when traveling without my laptop.

Amy D.
virtual mail customer
228+
tons of paper recycled a year
11M+
pieces of mail scanned

I've never opened an envelope... I get a scanned image... It's really cool.

Daniel H.
virtual mail customer

Get helpful tips and information

