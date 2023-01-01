Plans tailored to your needs

Personal Mailbox

$29/mo

Perfect for individuals who need a secure virtual address to manage mail on the go.

Includes:
1 address of your choice from our nationwide network

2 recipients to access your mail securely

5 mail items digitized monthly with no scanning fees—junk mail excluded from limit

Free shredding, we won’t charge you extra for disposing of mail you no longer need

Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item

Checks deposited directly to your bank (additional fees apply)

Experienced support from our virtual mail specialists

Family Mailbox

$39/mo

For households that need a shared, digital mailbox they can access from anywhere.

Includes:
1 address of your choice from our nationwide network

5 recipients to access your mail securely, with clear labeling for easy organization

25 mail items digitized monthly with no scanning fees—junk mail excluded from limit

Free shredding, we won’t charge you extra for disposing of mail you no longer need

Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item

Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)

Experienced support from virtual mail specialists for easy setup and ongoing guidance

Family & Business Mailbox

$79/mo

For families and small business owners who need to manage more mail.

Includes:
1 address of your choice from our nationwide network

20 recipients to access your mail securely, including for your business partners & business

50 mail items digitized monthly with no scanning fees—junk mail excluded from limit

Free shredding, we won’t charge you extra for disposing of mail you no longer need

Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item

Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)

Experienced support from virtual mail specialists for easy setup and ongoing guidance

