Construction Company Name Generator (300 Ideas)
Generate endless ideas for your construction business' name—then reserve them or form your business in only a few clicks.
When most business owners are just starting out, one of the most exciting moments is choosing their business' name. To help make that process smoother, we've custom-built an AI-powered business name generator. Just input your business ideas, choose the tone you want for your business' name, and keep generating until you find something you love.
Below, we've included 300 construction company name ideas to help get you started, broken down by type of business and tone. If you don't find what you want there, try our AI-powered business name generator for more ideas.
Using it is simple:
Our business name generator is 100% free, meaning you can use it as much as you want until you find the perfect name for your new company.
A.I. Business Name Generator
Residential construction companies are a cornerstone of the American economy, and the demand for new homes is on the rise.
Renovation and remodeling is an important part of the construction industry, and many homeowners are choosing to renovate instead of going through the complicated and more expensive process of buying a new home.
Commercial construction companies build office buildings, high rises, and countless other staples of skylines around the globe.
Similar in some ways to commercial construction, industrial construction companies often build larger or more durable structures for their clients.
Infrastructure construction businesses, such as those that build highways and bridges, are some of the most important companies of the 21st century.
Though relatively recent in widespread popularity, "green" construction companies are increasingly common across the country and provide sustainable, low-impact alternatives to traditional construction services.
What goes up must come down—which is where demolition companies come in.
Restoration and repair business names
Similar to renovation, restoration and repair businesses focus on restoring historic homes and other buildings to their original glory.
Roofing is one of the most consistently popular niches in the construction industry, but their popularity also means a good name is even more important if you want to stand out.
Choosing a business name can be one of the most enjoyable parts of starting a business. Here are a few tips on how to name your business.
Different states have different guidelines for what they deem to be an "acceptable" business name. In general, these include:
Business names must be distinct. Your business' name must be easily distinguishable from other businesses within the state. This protects you and your competitors from confusing your customers.
Business names must be appropriate. As a rule, business names can't contain inappropriate or profane terms.
Business names can't contain certain protected phrases. Unless granted specific approval, most businesses can't contain terms like "bank" or "insurance."
Any good construction company name—regardless of niche—needs to be memorable and distinct. Try to choose a name that's descriptive, catchy, and in line with your company's values and brand identity.
Once you've landed on a good name (either from our examples or by using the generator), you have a few different ways to check its availability. The easiest is to use our business name checker to see whether your chosen name is available—and register it right away if it is.
You'll also want to check whether the related social media handles and domain names are available for use.
After you've found an available name that you love, it's important to register it as soon as possible. Remember: just because it's available now doesn't mean it won't be snatched up soon by some other entrepreneur.
