Construction Company Name Generator (300 Ideas)

Generate endless ideas for your construction business' name—then reserve them or form your business in only a few clicks.

When most business owners are just starting out, one of the most exciting moments is choosing their business' name. To help make that process smoother, we've custom-built an AI-powered business name generator. Just input your business ideas, choose the tone you want for your business' name, and keep generating until you find something you love.

Trustpilot starsLearn more about our guarantee
A black woman wearing an apron leaning on the opening of a foodtruck.

How to use our construction business name generator

Below, we've included 300 construction company name ideas to help get you started, broken down by type of business and tone. If you don't find what you want there, try our AI-powered business name generator for more ideas.

Using it is simple:

Before you start your living will and medical power of attorney, consider:
  • Input your business idea. For example, “I want to build sustainable homes in Arizona.”
  • Adjust the sliders. Decide if you want authoritative, catchy, or funny construction business names.
  • Check the output. We'll give you a list of names based on your inputs.

Our business name generator is 100% free, meaning you can use it as much as you want until you find the perfect name for your new company.

A.I. Business Name Generator

By clicking "Generate," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use and AI Additional Terms. Business name generator uses AI technology to suggest business names and provide insights, but it does not provide legal advice.

Residential construction business names

Residential construction companies are a cornerstone of the American economy, and the demand for new homes is on the rise.

Funny residential construction business names

  1. The Home Run Builders

  2. Brick and Mortar Babies

  3. Nail Busters Construction

  4. Shingle All the Way

  5. Hammer Down Homes

  6. Sawdust & Sweat Homes

  7. Roof Raisers United

  8. Pardon Our Dust Construction

  9. House in the Clouds Builders

  10. Flippin' Houses Bros

Authoritative residential construction business names

  1. Premier Residential Builders

  2. Strong Foundations Homes

  3. Keystone Residential Creations

  4. Integrity Home Builders

  5. Elite Estate Constructors

  6. Pinnacle Residential Developments

  7. Dominion Home Builders

  8. Superior Structure Homes

  9. Crestline Residential Solutions

  10. First-Class Home Builders

Catchy residential construction business names

  1. DreamNest Homes

  2. Horizon Dwellings

  3. Cornerstone Creations

  4. UrbanNest Builders

  5. SkyHigh Homes

  6. TrueBuild Residences

  7. BoldLiving Construction

  8. LuxeLife Homes

  9. BrightBuild Homes

  10. NextGen Builders

Home remodeling and renovation company names

Renovation and remodeling is an important part of the construction industry, and many homeowners are choosing to renovate instead of going through the complicated and more expensive process of buying a new home.

Funny home remodeling and renovation business names

  1. Flip Out Renovators

  2. Remodel Rodeo

  3. The Fixer Upper Club

  4. Hammer Time Renovations

  5. Rebuild the Dream

  6. Wall Busters Remodeling

  7. Patch and Paint Pros

  8. Screw Loose Remodelers

  9. Remodeling Ruckus

  10. Knock Knock Remodelers

Authoritative home remodeling and renovation business names

  1. Precision Remodeling Group

  2. Apex Renovation Services

  3. Legacy Home Improvements

  4. Vanguard Remodelers

  5. MasterCraft Home Upgrades

  6. Elite Renovation Solutions

  7. ProBuild Remodeling Co.

  8. Benchmark Home Restorations

  9. Fortress Renovation Contractors

  10. Premier Home Improvements

Catchy home remodeling and renovation business names

  1. FreshStart Renovations

  2. HomeGlow Renovators

  3. NewVibe Remodelers

  4. LuxeLiving Renovations

  5. BrightSpace Remodeling

  6. TrueVision Renovations

  7. BoldRevive Renovators

  8. StyleRevamp Home Services

  9. NextLevel Makeovers

  10. DreamHome Restorations

Commercial construction business names

Commercial construction companies build office buildings, high rises, and countless other staples of skylines around the globe.

Funny commercial construction business names

  1. Brick and Mortar Brothers

  2. The Office Builders

  3. Concrete Captains

  4. The Boardroom Builders

  5. Fortune Floors & More

  6. Tower Power Constructors

  7. Skyscraper Slingers

  8. Conference Room Contractors

  9. Suit and Tie Builders

  10. Corner Office Construction

Authoritative commercial construction business names

  1. Dominion Commercial Builders

  2. Apex Corporate Construction

  3. Vanguard Office Developers

  4. Fortress Commercial Construction

  5. Pinnacle Commercial Projects

  6. Ironclad Corporate Solutions

  7. MasterCraft Office Builders

  8. Crestline Commercial Constructors

  9. Landmark Business Developments

  10. Dominion Commercial Solutions

Catchy commercial construction business names

  1. TowerBuild Pros

  2. Skyline Constructors

  3. BuildBright Commercial

  4. EdgeCity Builders

  5. TrueVision Commercial Solutions

  6. BoldBuild Business

  7. MetroRise Constructors

  8. PeakCity Construction

  9. PowerHouse Builders

  10. NextLevel Commercial

Industrial construction business names

Similar in some ways to commercial construction, industrial construction companies often build larger or more durable structures for their clients.

Funny industrial construction business names

  1. The Iron Giants

  2. MetalWorks Mavericks

  3. Bolt & Beam Builders

  4. Gearshift Constructors

  5. Weld It Up Builders

  6. The Industrial Revolutionaries

  7. Heavy Metal Constructors

  8. Torque & Steel Builders

  9. The Big Machine Builders

  10. Pipe Dream Constructors

Authoritative industrial construction business names

  1. Titan Industrial Constructors

  2. Dominion Industrial Builders

  3. Rocky Mountain Builders

  4. ProBuild Industrial Constructors

  5. Vanguard Plant Builders

  6. Precision Industrial Creations

  7. Apex Industrial Builders

  8. Pinnacle Plant Constructors

  9. Stronghold Industrial Contractors

  10. Fortress Industrial Construction

Catchy industrial construction business names

  1. IronWorks Solutions

  2. TrueSteel Industrial

  3. PowerPlant Constructors

  4. HeavyLift Industrial

  5. BoldSteel Builders

  6. SteelWave Constructors

  7. IronForge Solutions

  8. CorePower Construction

  9. NextGen Industrial Builders

  10. MegaBuild Industrial

Infrastructure construction business names

Infrastructure construction businesses, such as those that build highways and bridges, are some of the most important companies of the 21st century.

Funny infrastructure construction business names

  1. Dig It Infrastructure

  2. Road Rage Constructors

  3. The Paving Pals

  4. Concrete Cowboys Infrastructure

  5. Bridge the Gap Builders

  6. Heavy Metal Paving

  7. Road Less Traveled Contractors

  8. Tunnel Vision Builders

  9. Beam Me Up Builders

  10. Highway Hijackers

Authoritative infrastructure construction business names

  1. Titan Infrastructure Group

  2. Precision Infrastructure Builders

  3. Dominion Civil Works

  4. ProBuild Infrastructure Solutions

  5. Pinnacle Infrastructure Construction

  6. Vanguard Civil Engineering

  7. Fortress Public Works Construction

  8. Stronghold Infrastructure Builders

  9. Ironclad Civil Solutions

  10. Landmark Infrastructure Group

Catchy infrastructure construction business names

  1. TruePath Constructors

  2. BoldBuild Infrastructure

  3. CityLink Builders

  4. Horizon Public Works

  5. MegaLink Infrastructure

  6. PowerLine Constructors

  7. Skyline Infrastructure Solutions

  8. PeakPath Builders

  9. BrightWorks Infrastructure

  10. TrueBuild Civil Contractors

Green building construction names

Though relatively recent in widespread popularity, "green" construction companies are increasingly common across the country and provide sustainable, low-impact alternatives to traditional construction services.

Funny green building construction names

  1. The Green Machine Builders

  2. Watt's Up Constructors

  3. Eco Nuts Construction

  4. Green Thumb Builders

  5. Solar Power Rangers

  6. Bright Future Builders

  7. Carbon Neutral Crusaders

  8. The Green Guys

  9. EverGreen Builders

  10. Zero Waste Wizards

Authoritative green building construction names

  1. Dominion Green Construction

  2. Pinnacle Sustainable Builders

  3. Vanguard Eco Solutions

  4. Ironclad Green Contractors

  5. Precision Green Builders

  6. ProBuild Eco Creations

  7. MasterCraft Green Constructors

  8. GreenWorks Construction Group

  9. Legacy Sustainable Builders

  10. Fortress Green Solutions

Catchy green building construction names

  1. TrueGreen Builders

  2. BrightLeaf Constructors

  3. GreenLine Builders

  4. EcoWave Creations

  5. Horizon Green Solutions

  6. EcoVision Builders

  7. LeafLife Constructors

  8. GreenNest Builders

  9. EcoPower Contractors

  10. SolarRise Construction

Concrete construction business names

What goes up must come down—which is where demolition companies come in.

Funny concrete construction business names

  1. Hard as a Rock Construction

  2. Cement Your Future

  3. Smooth Operators Concrete

  4. Slab Happy Builders

  5. Concrete Jungle Kings

  6. Cracked It Concrete Co.

  7. The Pavement Makers

  8. Mix Up Concrete

  9. Slab to Fab Builders

  10. Rock Bottom Builders

Authoritative concrete construction business names

  1. Dominion Concrete Builders

  2. Ironclad Cement Solutions

  3. Precision Concrete Constructors

  4. Pinnacle Cement Builders

  5. Fortress Concrete Group

  6. Stronghold Concrete Creations

  7. MasterCraft Cement Contractors

  8. Landmark Concrete Builders

  9. Vanguard Cement Solutions

  10. ProBuild Concrete Contractors

Catchy concrete construction business names

  1. SolidSet Builders

  2. StoneEdge Constructors

  3. TrueForm Concrete

  4. BoldStone Builders

  5. NextGen Concrete Works

  6. RockSolid Creations

  7. StoneWorks Construction

  8. Concrete Innovations

  9. RockStar Cement

  10. TrueBuild Concrete

Demolition services business names

What goes up must come down—which is where demolition companies come in.

Funny demolition services business names

  1. Smash & Grab Demolition

  2. The Wrecking Ball Gang

  3. Kaboom Contractors

  4. Dust Busters Demolition

  5. Tear It Down Bros

  6. Boom Boom Demolition

  7. Crushed It Demolition

  8. Demolition Derby Crew

  9. The Wrecking Crew

  10. Demo Dudes Inc.

Authoritative demolition services business names

  1. Dominion Demolition Solutions

  2. Ironclad Demolition Group

  3. Precision Demolition Contractors

  4. Fortress Wrecking Co.

  5. Stronghold Demolition Builders

  6. ProBuild Demolition Experts

  7. MasterCraft Demo Crews

  8. Pinnacle Wrecking Solutions

  9. Vanguard Demo Contractors

  10. Benchmark Demolition Group

Catchy demolition services business names

  1. SmashCity Demo

  2. TrueWreck Demolition

  3. BreakDown Contractors

  4. PowerWreck Builders

  5. BoldBreak Demo Services

  6. CrashForce Demolition

  7. PeakDemo Builders

  8. FastBreak Demolition

  9. BrightBuild Homes

  10. NextGen Builders

Restoration and repair business names

Similar to renovation, restoration and repair businesses focus on restoring historic homes and other buildings to their original glory.

Funny restoration and repair business names

  1. Restore Your Roar

  2. Fix It Felix

  3. Damage Control Co.

  4. Duct Tape Wizards

  5. The Repair Guys

  6. Restoration Rascals

  7. Patch It Up Pros

  8. Restore-a-Saurus

  9. Handy Heroes Repair

  10. No More Leaks Co.

Authoritative restoration and repair business names

  1. Dominion Restoration Services

  2. Ironclad Repair Group

  3. Precision Repair & Restoration

  4. Vanguard Restoration Pros

  5. ProBuild Repair Solutions

  6. Pinnacle Restoration Contractors

  7. Fortress Restoration Crews

  8. Stronghold Repair Builders

  9. MasterCraft Restoration Experts

  10. Benchmark Repair & Restoration

Catchy restoration and repair business names

  1. FreshFix Restoration

  2. TrueRestore Builders

  3. BoldRevive Services

  4. ReviveWorks Contractors

  5. BrightRepair Solutions

  6. Renewed Creations

  7. PrimeFix Restorations

  8. HomeRestore Pros

  9. RestoreRight Services

  10. NextLevel Repair & Restore

Roofing business names

Roofing is one of the most consistently popular niches in the construction industry, but their popularity also means a good name is even more important if you want to stand out.

Funny roofing business names

  1. Raise the Roofers

  2. Shingle and Ready

  3. Roof Raiders

  4. Over Your Head Roofing

  5. Rooftop Rockstars

  6. Shingle Bells Roofing

  7. Patch Perfect Roofers

  8. The Leak Fixers

  9. Hot Tin Roofs Inc.

  10. Ceiling Fanatics

Authoritative roofing business names

  1. Dominion Roofing Contractors

  2. Ironclad Roofing Solutions

  3. Precision Roofing Builders

  4. Fortress Roofing Services

  5. Pinnacle Roof Creations

  6. Stronghold Roofing Group

  7. ProBuild Roofing Experts

  8. Vanguard Roofing Solutions

  9. MasterCraft Roof Contractors

  10. Benchmark Roofing Solutions

Catchy roofing business names

  1. SkyHigh Roofers

  2. TrueTop Roofing

  3. BoldLine Roof Builders

  4. PeakRoof Contractors

  5. Horizon Roof Builders

  6. BrightSky Roofing

  7. NextLevel Roofers

  8. PowerRoof Solutions

  9. TopLine Roofing

  10. ApexRoof Contractors

How to choose a construction business name

Choosing a business name can be one of the most enjoyable parts of starting a business. Here are a few tips on how to name your business.﻿

paper check

Follow government naming guidelines

Different states have different guidelines for what they deem to be an "acceptable" business name. In general, these include:﻿

Business names must be distinct. Your business' name must be easily distinguishable from other businesses within the state. This protects you and your competitors from confusing your customers.

Business names must be appropriate. As a rule, business names can't contain inappropriate or profane terms.

Business names can't contain certain protected phrases. Unless granted specific approval, most businesses can't contain terms like "bank" or "insurance."

book

Choose a memorable name

Any good construction company name—regardless of niche—needs to be memorable and distinct. Try to choose a name that's descriptive, catchy, and in line with your company's values and brand identity.

shield

Check your business name’s availability

Once you've landed on a good name (either from our examples or by using the generator), you have a few different ways to check its availability. The easiest is to use our business name checker to see whether your chosen name is available—and register it right away if it is.

You'll also want to check whether the related social media handles and domain names are available for use.


How to register your construction business name

Whats next

After you've found an available name that you love, it's important to register it as soon as possible. Remember: just because it's available now doesn't mean it won't be snatched up soon by some other entrepreneur.

One step Registration

We got you

Fortunately, registering a business name is straightforward. Just use LegalZoom's one-step registration service to get the process started, then take your time deciding if you want to register a DBA, register your business in other states, or get started building your business into something you can be proud of.

Register my DBA

Questions?
Ask an attorney
Get the right guidance with an attorney by your side.
Call an agent at (877) 818-8787
Mon.–Fri. 5 a.m.–7 p.m. PT
Sat.–Sun. 7 a.m.–4 p.m. PT
Get legal help
this is a disclaimer