5 myths about wills debunked

Updated on: April 23, 2024 · 2 min read

Summer can be an ideal time to make your will. That's because making a will is something you want to do when you're relaxed and happy.

But for some people, whether it's summer, fall, winter, or spring, doesn't matter—making a will doesn't get done because of how they think about wills.

Check out five commonly held misconceptions or myths about wills—and why they're not true.

1. Making a will is expensive.

Years ago, this myth might have had some truth to it. After all, people didn't have the opportunity to compare prices and services of estate planning attorneys.

Today, however, making a will doesn't have to be expensive, and the Internet has truly made finding the right help with your will as easy as it's ever been. There are plenty of affordable options available for all types of estates. All you have to do is research to find the best option for you.

2. Making a will is complicated.

Making decisions about the fate of your assets shouldn't be taken lightly, and you should absolutely take the time necessary to figure out what you want.

Putting those wishes into a comprehensive will, complete with advanced provisions, though, can be quite simple. Again, doing the legwork at the outset to find the right option for preparing your will can make a big difference in your overall experience.

3. Making a will is time-consuming.

Creating a will doesn't have to take more than a morning of your time. When selecting how to prepare your will, be sure to choose the most comprehensive but also convenient method for you.

4. Making a will is for new parents, the elderly, or people with health problems.

Wills are essential documents for all adults regardless of circumstances.

Think of it in the same context as going to the doctor for your annual check-up, only in this instance, it's a check-up on your estate rather than your health. Having a will is just the right thing to do for you and your family, no matter your age or current health status.

5. Making a will is forever.

Having a "last will" doesn't mean that you can only have this one will for the rest of your life. Your will is a living document, and you can and should update it periodically to reflect any changes in your and your loved one's situations and relationships.

You can reframe the idea of making it in a new light. For most people, making a will is easy, and summer the ideal time to get yours done.