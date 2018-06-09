Where should I keep my last will?

Once you create your last will and testament, the next thing you should do is store it in a safe place.
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years.
Updated on: April 23, 2024 · 3 min read
Your last will and testament is an important document. It details who will get your assets and belongings after you die and might also discuss who you've chosen as the guardian for your minor children.
Most people spend a lot of time getting their will just right but fail to make sure their will is stored in a safe place where it can be easily found after their death. There are several safe places to keep your will, but there are also places where you should definitely not store it.
Completing your will feels like a big accomplishment to mark off your to-do list, but before you can have complete peace of mind, you must store your will in a place where it is safe yet also easy to access.
The original copy of the will must be submitted to the probate court, where it will be approved. A digital version or a photocopy is not sufficient. Once the court approves it, your executor or person you name in the will to carry out your wishes will follow your instructions and distribute your assets to your beneficiaries.
If the original copy of your will isn't found, your wishes cannot be followed. Instead, the court will distribute your assets according to state law, which may not line up with your intentions.
Your will should not be something your family or executor have to hunt for or work hard to get access to, so do not store it in any of the following places:
There are several places that are safe to keep your will:
No matter where you choose to keep your will, you should let your executor, alternate executor, and close family members know that the will has been created, where it is being stored, and how they can access it if something happens to you. Your will only matters if it is found when it's needed.
