How to form an Oregon corporation

Ready to form a corporation in Oregon but not sure how to get started? Find out more about the forms you’ll need, the requirements for naming your business, fees, and more.
Ready to start your business?
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: November 28, 2023 · 4 min read
Forming a corporation helps ensure that your personal assets will not be at risk if your business faces a lawsuit or cannot meet its financial obligations. It also gives you credibility with the other companies with which you do business. Other benefits of a corporation may be additional tax savings and greater appeal to outside investors.
An Oregon corporation is formed by filing articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State and paying a filing fee. The corporation’s existence begins as soon as you file the articles unless the articles specify a later date. The articles of incorporation may contain many provisions, but they must contain the following:
A corporation can offer different types of stock, called classes or series. These classes can offer different rights to their shareholders. For example, some classes of stock may offer voting rights while others do not.
Regarding stock structure, the following applies:
Ready to form a corporation? GET STARTED NOW
Before incorporating your business, you can check to see if the corporate name you want is available by searching the Secretary of State’s business registry database.
You can reserve a name for 120 days by filing an application with the Oregon Secretary of State.
In Oregon, your corporation’s name must meet the following requirements:
An incorporator signs the articles of incorporation and delivers them to the Secretary of State for filing. The following requirements apply when specifying incorporators:
Every Oregon corporation has the purpose of engaging in any lawful business. It is not necessary to state any additional purpose in the articles of incorporation.
Corporate directors oversee major policies and decisions of the corporation and appoint officers who manage the corporation’s day-to-day affairs. You must adhere to the following requirements when specifying directors:
Every corporation must maintain a registered office in Oregon and a registered agent at that office. A registered agent receives lawsuits, notices, and demands on behalf of the corporation and forwards them to the corporation.
You must adhere to the following requirements when specifying your registered agent and registered office:
Bylaws are a document that governs the way a corporation will operate and can contain any provision relating to managing the business and regulating the affairs of the corporation. They typically outline rules for such provisions as selection of directors and officers and voting rights of shareholders. Bylaws are not filed with the Secretary of State.
The following requirements pertain when determining bylaws in Oregon:
The Oregon Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
Ready to start a corporation in Oregon? LegalZoom provides Oregon corporate formation and filing services, including providing a registered agent in Oregon.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read