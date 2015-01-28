Learn how to take someone to small claims court, collect your judgment, and more.
The foundation of every civil lawsuit starts with an injury or a loss. Defining the nature of the injury or loss sets the lawsuit’s course. Find out how to identify your injury or loss and look at the broader context of a lawsuit.
Think you have a lemon on your hands? The federal lemon law can help you get a replacement or your money back. State lemon laws detail how.
