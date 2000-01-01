Hi, I’m Tanna Osksa. I became an attorney to help people navigate some of the most important and emotionally complex moments of their lives with confidence and clarity.

I focus my practice on family law, criminal misdemeanors, and estate planning matters in Idaho and Montana. Through my work, I’ve developed strong advocacy skills, attention to detail, and the ability to communicate effectively with clients and opposing counsel alike.

A proud career moment was passing the bar in both Idaho and Montana after graduating from law school in 2024 and stepping into a role where I could make an immediate impact for clients. I am dedicated to offering compassionate, thorough, and solution-oriented representation tailored to each client’s unique needs and goals.

Outside of work, I enjoy golfing, along with skiing, reading, and spending time with my family.