Licensed in

Montana

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

1 years of legal experience, practicing since 2024.

About

Hi, I’m Tanna Osksa. I became an attorney to help people navigate some of the most important and emotionally complex moments of their lives with confidence and clarity.

I focus my practice on family law, criminal misdemeanors, and estate planning matters in Idaho and Montana. Through my work, I’ve developed strong advocacy skills, attention to detail, and the ability to communicate effectively with clients and opposing counsel alike.

A proud career moment was passing the bar in both Idaho and Montana after graduating from law school in 2024 and stepping into a role where I could make an immediate impact for clients. I am dedicated to offering compassionate, thorough, and solution-oriented representation tailored to each client’s unique needs and goals.

Outside of work, I enjoy golfing, along with skiing, reading, and spending time with my family.

Why practice law

I find the law very interesting and I think everyone deserves a steady and informed advocate during the most challenging times in people’s lives.

Fun fact

I was a collegiate golfer at Montana technological university while studying for my undergraduate degree.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Montana – Alexandar Blewett III School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2024
  • Montana Technological University
    B.S. in Business Information Technology, 2021

Experience

  • Hopkins Roden Crockett Hansen & Hoopes
    Associate Attorney
    2024 - Present
  • Nelson Hall Perry & Tucker
    Associate Attorney
    2024
  • Hopkins Roden Crockett Hansen & Hoopes
    Summer Associate
    2023
  • Racine Olsen
    Summer Associate
    2022

Associations

  • State Bar of Montana
    Member
    2025 - Present
  • Idaho State Bar
    Member
    2024 - Present
