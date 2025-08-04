LLC formation process

LegalZoom and Bizee both stick with you step-by-step through the LLC and business formation process, whether you’re choosing the free basic package or one of the premium plans with additional features.

You’ll go through a guided questionnaire that asks you to enter basic information about your business and let the system prepare your articles of organization. After completing the questionnaire, Bizee and LegalZoom will send your information to your Secretary of State, who will process your documents and register your LLC.

As far as how long it takes to get your LLC formed, Bizee’s website states that you’ll have to wait 3 or 4 weeks (depending on the state) unless you pay extra for their expedited filing service. At LegalZoom, we’ve formed over 4.8 million businesses over the course of nearly 25 years, and our experience is that the process takes nowhere near that long. Our standard processing time takes only 5 to at most 14 days, and expedited 1-day service is also available. Most states need only a few more days on top of that to make your business official.

Attorney review

When you start a business, it’s normal to have questions about different legal topics like the forms you need to submit or contracts you need to create to protect your company. If you use Bizee to start your LLC, you’ll have to find an attorney yourself to look over everything and give you legal advice, which could cost anywhere from $250 to $1,000 or more for one hour of their time.

By contrast, with LegalZoom’s Pro and Premium LLC plans, you get 30 days of unlimited attorney consultations on new legal topics relating to your business. Experienced small business attorneys licensed in your state can give advice, review documents, and point you towards your next steps—all included with your plan.

After the first 30 days, you’ll continue to enjoy unlimited attorney consultations for new legal topics for just $49/month. If you want to get attorney support without an LLC package, you can also get a 6-month or 12-month subscription for as little as $39.09/mo.

Business document library

LegalZoom has a business template library of more than 150 legal document templates. These forms have been drafted and reviewed by business attorneys, and you also get eSignatures to sign them with legally-binding effect. Access to the library is included for one year if you sign up for the Pro or Premium LLC plan. If you choose the Basic plan, you can still buy access to the document library for $99 per year or $59 per document.

In comparison, Bizee’s library only has around 25 legal document templates that you can use for your business, and there’s no mention of eSignature capability. Some of these documents are available for free, but if you want the full library, you’ll need to either purchase the Premium plan when starting your LLC or pay $150 for access.

Whenever you use document templates, it’s always a good idea to have them reviewed by an attorney to make sure they fit your business’ needs. You can easily do this through LegalZoom’s attorney consultations, whereas you’d need to find one externally if you use Bizee.