How to find a lawyer in your area

Finding the right lawyer for you may seem like an overwhelming task, but it doesn't have to be if you know what questions to ask.
Updated on: April 5, 2024 · 12 min read
While you don't need to find a lawyer to deal with every legal situation you encounter, legal counsel can give you peace of mind when negotiating contracts, going to court, settling property disputes, or navigating other matters.
Retaining a lawyer can also help you avoid legal disputes altogether by ensuring you stay compliant with local, state, and federal laws.
Below, we'll cover when you should hire a lawyer, characteristics, and qualifications to look for, questions to ask, and additional considerations. Here are eight things to think about when hiring a lawyer.
There's no clear-cut answer as to when you should hire a lawyer, but generally, you should hire one if you need legal advice or representation. Many people will hire an attorney due to an event such as a(n):
Even if you think a suit you're a party in will be dismissed or you can settle out of court, an attorney can help you understand the upcoming process and mitigate risks to you or your business.
All lawyers are attorneys, but not all attorneys are lawyers.
A lawyer is anyone with a legal education who has earned a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree. It's an umbrella term that also encompasses attorneys. An attorney is a lawyer who passed the bar examination and has met the licensing requirements to practice law in their jurisdiction.
Some things an attorney can do that a lawyer cannot include:
When dealing with a stressful legal matter, you must ensure you have the best lawyer for the job. Often, you can tell if a lawyer is good the first time you meet them by having a conversation and seeing what traits they exhibit.
Some characteristics of a good lawyer include:
Some red flags to keep an eye out for when hiring a lawyer include:
If you need a lawyer who can provide legal advice about estate planning, simple contracts, traffic violations, custody arrangements, or other standard legal situations, you will probably be just fine with a general practice attorney.
However, if you find yourself in a unique legal situation, you may want to find an attorney specializing in a niche law area.
Not sure what kind of attorney to hire? Check out this list of legal specialties:
The cost and availability of attorneys may vary based on the specialty you need and your location.
There are many great ways to find a reputable lawyer, but the easiest way is generally to start looking online or asking people you trust for suggestions.
You can run an attorney search in a trusted database like LegalZoom, which provides information such as practice areas, location, professional backgrounds, and reviews.
All you need to provide to get started is your:
Some advantages of online databases are that it's easy to read client reviews, find vetted local lawyers, and contact them directly for information about their services.
Many people find lawyers online. The easiest way to begin your search for a reputable lawyer is to type relevant keywords into the search engine. Here are some search strings to help you find lawyers in your area:
If you need a general practice attorney, you can write “general" in the “[Niche]" section or remove it altogether.
You can also consult your local or state bar association's attorney directory for a list of lawyers in your area.
Tip: As you begin your search, keep a running list of lawyers you're considering with notes about what you do and don't like about each. This will help you make your final decision.
Ask your family, friends, co-workers, and acquaintances to see if they know of any attorneys they could recommend. Personal references can be some of the most reliable references you will find.
You can also ask a lawyer you know and trust, even if they don't practice in the area of law in which you need legal help. They may be able to recommend colleagues who can handle your case.
Once you have a list of legal firms you're considering, read their reviews.
On review sites, former and current clientele can share their experiences, and you can determine whether you're willing to take a chance on the firm.
When you're ready to start reading law firm or lawyer reviews, check out some of these platforms:
Now that you have some attorney options, it's time to choose. To get you started, here's a list of questions to ask a lawyer before hiring them:
Most lawyers offer prospective clients a free consultation to answer their questions and determine if they're a good fit. However, some lawyers charge a nominal fee to protect their time and themselves should you choose another attorney, costing them the chance to represent your opposition.
If the attorney you're considering charges a consultation fee, ask about it before scheduling the appointment. You can also ask for a complete list of fees to ensure they don't secretly tack extra charges onto your invoice.
In the U.S., lawyers generally charge between $100–$400 for their hourly rate. Of course, a lawyer's rates can fall outside this range depending on their experience and caseload.
Some other fees you may encounter include:
Before signing anything or committing to services, verify what services are included in the price quote, whether you can pay the amount in installments, and how much you should expect to pay to settle your case.
While a recent law school graduate can be incredibly talented and capable, this is still an important question. If it's important to you to have an experienced lawyer with plenty of wins under their belt, you should consider asking them:
If a prospective attorney doesn't have much experience, ask them why they think they can successfully represent you:
An attorney's win rate is crucial because it indicates how likely they are to win your case. However, it's important to remember that this stat only holds up if they've represented cases similar to yours.
Here are some examples of questions you can ask prospective lawyers:
It's important to know if a prospective attorney has been subject to disciplinary action because of professional misconduct. Some examples of lawyer misconduct include:
Before selecting an attorney, make sure they have the time to take your case and can properly represent you. You should also ask how much of your case they will personally attend to and which duties they will offload to their co-workers.
Here are some questions you can ask to gauge how they will split up work:
All of this can help you determine if you'll get the representation you think you're paying for.
Once you have a short list of attorneys, schedule a consultation to:
Generally, you can call a law firm to set up a legal consultation or fill out a form on the firm's website with just your name and phone number. Don't be afraid to schedule consultations with multiple lawyers to find the right person to represent you.
During the consultation, note how they run their office, whether there is sufficient support staff, and how professionally they treat you. Pay close attention to factors such as how long it took for the attorney to return your initial contact and whether you have their sole focus during your conversation.
Request a breakdown of their intake and onboarding process. Some common things you can expect during this process include:
Now that you've done your research, it's time to make your decision. Go through your notes about each option and review the pros and cons of each. To recap, you may want to compare:
If you dislike your options, you have a couple of options: Repeat the search process or look into local governmental or nonprofit resources for criminal defense aid, or represent yourself.
It is generally ill-advised to represent yourself. However, there are some examples of self-representation success.
If you need legal assistance, but it's not a financially viable option for you, you still have options. The options below are available in criminal cases, not civil. There may be local organizations supporting civil cases, though this isn't as common.
In most cases, you will need to meet specific financial guidelines to be eligible for legal assistance. The court may calculate your need based on your income, the size of your family, and where you live.
As a potential client, you can also ask attorneys for references from past or present clients during a legal consultation. Or you can find a lawyer using a legal directory full of vetted professionals.
You need to feel extremely comfortable with the person representing you and your interests, especially as you will likely be sharing private details about your life and possibly putting your future in their hands.
