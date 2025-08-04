If cost is your primary concern, LegalZoom is the better choice with a $0 plan (plus state fees). Northwest Registered Agent, while often viewed as a budget-friendly provider, doesn’t offer a true free formation plan—you’ll pay at least $39 in processing fees plus the state-mandated filing fees.

However, price is only part of the equation. LegalZoom’s paid LLC plans can save you more in the long run, especially if you need legal guidance. Attorney fees alone can range from $250 to $1,000 or more per hour, and even a single consultation can cost more than an entire LegalZoom plan.

For reference, LegalZoom’s paid plans include:

Unlimited 30-minute attorney consultations for your 30 days, which is worth at least $500 if you meet just four times during this period

A tax consultation from 1-800Accountant

An LLC operating agreement

An employer identification number (EIN)

One-year of access to a business document library with more than 150 attorney-drafted templates and eSignatures

Bookkeeping tools for six months in the Premium plan, which is worth around $300 considering small business accounting software typically costs $50 per month

Upfront, Northwest Registered Agent charges less for their LLC formation services than LegalZoom in some cases, and you also get added perks like a free year of registered agent services. But when you consider all the extras included with LegalZoom’s paid plans (plus the cost you’d pay for them individually), you get more for your money.

What other services do they offer?

Once you’re up and running, you’ll want to consider other services you may need and how each provider delivers.

Licenses and permits

LegalZoom’s business license and permits services make it easier for your business to stay in compliance. You have multiple plans to choose from:

When you start your LLC with LegalZoom, you can add a Business License & Permit Report to your order for $99.

LegalZoom also offers separate plans for ongoing license management and compliance monitoring starting at $99/year.

After signing up, you’ll receive a detailed report outlining which federal, state, and local licenses and permits your business needs to legally operate. You’ll also get expiration notifications to help streamline renewals, and you can view and manage your licenses from your dashboard.

Northwest Registered Agent doesn’t offer a business license and permit plan. This means it’s up to you to figure out which licenses and permits you need to stay in compliance with the state. While it’s doable, having to figure out which licenses you need, where to apply for them, and how often to renew them can be time-consuming, especially without easy access to a small business attorney in your state—a standout feature of LegalZoom that Northwest Registered Agent doesn’t offer. And if you forget to apply for a license, you can be forced to cease your operations by regulators, such as your city or state government.

Business compliance

Keeping your business in good standing means staying in compliance with state and federal regulations. With LegalZoom, you can get help with compliance and view all necessary documents and updates in your account’s dashboard. With the Compliance Filings plan, you’ll get:

Initial and annual reports for ongoing state filing requirements

Amendment filings with the Secretary of State for business changes

Real-time notifications about compliance status

Customized compliance alerts

Attorney-reviewed information about new requirements

Personalized compliance support

For the highest level of support, LegalZoom’s Compliance Concierge provides true white-glove compliance management. You’ll get unlimited phone and email access to a dedicated specialist who proactively monitors your compliance, handles all filings, and keeps you updated every step of the way—one of the most comprehensive services available on the market.

If you choose to work with Northwest Registered Agent, you’ll be able to get simple compliance reminders about upcoming deadlines and get help filing your annual report for an additional fee. But for more complex issues, you’ll need to manage your compliance efforts on your own or work with a different service provider.

Registered agent services

If you form an LLC, you’re required to have a registered agent available during business hours. You’re able to act as your own registered agent, but doing so means you have to be available Monday through Friday during business hours, every business day of the year, plus your personal address becomes part of a very public record. Using a registered agent service lets you appoint an individual to act as a registered agent on your behalf, using their address, not yours.