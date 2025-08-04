LegalZoom vs. Northwest Registered Agent: Which Is the Best Fit for Your Business?
Northwest offers a no-frills LLC package, while LegalZoom has a wider range of online legal services. See why 4.8M+ businesses have trusted LegalZoom.
Both LegalZoom and Northwest Registered Agent can form your limited liability company (LLC), but for most new businesses, what matters more is what happens next. Questions pop up a few weeks in. Small compliance hiccups turn into bigger legal headaches without guidance. As you grow and gain recognition, you might even need brand protection.
If these concerns don’t apply to you and all you want is the LLC entity itself, both services can handle that—Northwest with its sole $39 formation plan, or LegalZoom’s $0 entry option to cover the basics, though you still have to pay your state's filing fee with both plans.
But if you’re a founder who wants ongoing support, LegalZoom is clearly the better choice, with more comprehensive LLC packages and optional services you can add as you need them—all under one roof, making it easier to manage your business as it grows.
LegalZoom vs. ZenBusiness: Key takeaways
Up to 15% less than Northwest Registered Agent
Up to 38% less than Northwest Registered Agent
Pro Plan
$249 + filing fees
|Base cost
$39 + filing fees
|LLC operating agreement
|EIN
$50
|30 days of attorney support
~$500 (local attorney)
|1 year of legal doc library access
❌
+$249
|1 year of registered agent services
$498
|Total cost
$589
$91
|You save
-
Premium Plan
$299 + filing fees
|Base cost
$39 + filing fees
|LLC operating agreement
|EIN
$50
|30 days of attorney support
~$500 (local attorney)
|1 year of legal doc library access
❌
$29
|6 months of bookkeeping tools
~$300
$249
|1 year of registered agent services
$548
|Total cost
$889
$341
|You save
-
Northwest Registered Agent vs. LegalZoom: Key features
LegalZoom
- Basic. Handles your articles of organization and business name check, plus comes with a free tax consultation from 1-800Accountant.
- Pro. Adds unlimited 30-minute attorney consultations for 30 days, access to an attorney-drafted business document library (150+ templates) with eSignatures for one year, an operating agreement, and an EIN.
- Premium. Builds on the Pro plan with bookkeeping tools for 6 months, unlimited proposals and invoices, income and expense tracking, and automatic mileage capture.
- Add-ons. LZ offers additional business services such as license and permit search, trademark registration, compliance management, and more.
Northwest Registered Agent
- One LLC formation plan. Northwest Registered Agent offers only one LLC formation package with a flat price of $39 + state filing fees. It includes an operating agreement and a business domain name, phone number, and email address.
- Registered agent. Northwest Registered Agent offers free registered agent services for your first year with your LLC formation plan, which then renews at $125 per year.
- Add-ons. Services like employer identification number (EIN) registration and expedited filing are available for an added charge. These services are not included in the base price for their LLC formation package.
Why should you use an online LLC formation service?
It’s possible to form an LLC on your own, but doing so can take a long time. You have to fill out paperwork, interpret legal requirements, and submit those documents to the right place. If you make a mistake anywhere in the process, your registration will take even longer.
Using an online LLC formation service makes it easier for you to focus on running your business rather than managing the legal details of setting up an LLC. The best formation services guide you through the process, help you fill out the necessary paperwork, and take the stress out of the situation. You should also be able to choose the types of services you buy based on your business’s needs, not be forced to make a single package work for your unique situation.
Northwest Registered Agent vs. LegalZoom: How they’re different
Northwest Registered Agent and LegalZoom can both help you get your LLC up and running and help you stay in compliance with your state or local government. However, they work in different ways and offer different services.
The LLC formation process
Both LegalZoom and Northwest Registered Agent let you set up an LLC in just a few minutes. You’ll be guided through a simple questionnaire that lets you enter information about your business, your location, and your personal information.
LegalZoom offers packages at different price points, making it easier for you to tailor your LLC formation to your needs and your budget. With the free plan, all you have to do is pay your state’s filing fee. If you want extra perks—like an EIN, operating agreement, attorney support, legal document templates, or bookkeeping tools—the Premium and Pro plans may be a better choice.
No matter which plan you choose, you’ll be guided through a short questionnaire that’s designed to help you launch your LLC in minutes. Once finished, LegalZoom will process your paperwork within 5–14 days, or you can opt for expedited 1-day processing for a fee.
Northwest Registered Agent has only one paid package to choose from, which includes filing your paperwork with the Secretary of State, an operating agreement, and registered agent service for one year. However, you’ll need to pay extra to get an EIN. Northwest Registered Agent also doesn’t advertise a standard processing time, though you can pay more for expedited services if needed.
The package also bundles several digital services by default. You get a business domain name for one year, but after that, it renews at unspecified “market prices.” Similarly, the website, email, and business phone number are also free for the first 90 days, then each renews at $9 per month. These extras are automatically added to your cart, but you can opt out during checkout.
Attorney support
LegalZoom stands out with attorney plans available in all 50 states. The service lets you schedule unlimited 30-minute phone consultations on new legal topics with an attorney for a flat fee. If you opt for LegalZoom’s Pro or Premium LLC plans, attorney support is included for the first 30 days and then renews at $49/month thereafter. Considering attorneys charge around $250 an hour (on the low end), having just one consultation per week during your first month in business can save you $500, not to mention the time and hassle of even finding an experienced small business attorney in the first place.
During these consultations, your attorney can help with:
- Reviewing contracts or agreements
- Advising on hiring, employee policies, and workplace compliance
- Navigating copyright registration
- Answering legal questions unique to your business
In comparison, Northwest Registered Agent offers a Law on Call attorney service, but it’s only available to customers in Utah and Arizona. Plans cost $9 per month and give you unlimited calls with a lawyer to ask questions. However, you’ll still need to pay the lawyer to do actual legal work like document reviews, with hourly rates starting at $99 per hour.
Business document library
LegalZoom’s business document library gives you access to more than 150 attorney-drafted templates that you can use for your business. The forms are customizable, making it easy for you to tailor each document to fit your business and your brand. Plus, you can have your attorney review the forms and help you revise them accordingly thanks to LegalZoom’s unlimited 30-minute consultations.
If you sign up for the Pro or Premium LLC formation packages, you’ll get access to the library for one year. But you can also purchase access for $59 per document or get unlimited access to the library for $99 per year. As an added perk, subscribing to the business document library gets you unlimited access to LegalZoom’s eSignature service, which means you can get legally-enforceable signatures on your documents from anyone, anywhere in the world, with the click of a few buttons.
Northwest Registered Agent offers a small library of free legal forms and document templates that people can access for free on their website. However, those forms are not extensive, and they don’t state whether or not the forms are legally reviewed. This means you’ll want to get an attorney to look everything over before using the forms to ensure accuracy. You’ll also have to physically sign each form since Northwest Registered Agent doesn’t offer an electronic signature service.
Filing guarantee and customer support
LegalZoom knows that unexpected situations can pop up at any time. That’s why their customer service line is available from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT on weekends. When you use LegalZoom to form your LLC, you’ll also get a 100% Accurate Filing Guarantee. If your LLC’s paperwork is rejected due to an error on our part, we’ll correct it for free.
Northwest Registered Agent doesn’t offer a filing guarantee with its LLC formation package, but existing customers can reach out to their customer support team by using the internal chat program from their online account. If you need to speak to a representative directly, you can call their customer service line during normal business hours.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
Is it cheaper to start an LLC with LegalZoom or Northwest Registered Agent?
If cost is your primary concern, LegalZoom is the better choice with a $0 plan (plus state fees). Northwest Registered Agent, while often viewed as a budget-friendly provider, doesn’t offer a true free formation plan—you’ll pay at least $39 in processing fees plus the state-mandated filing fees.
However, price is only part of the equation. LegalZoom’s paid LLC plans can save you more in the long run, especially if you need legal guidance. Attorney fees alone can range from $250 to $1,000 or more per hour, and even a single consultation can cost more than an entire LegalZoom plan.
For reference, LegalZoom’s paid plans include:
- Unlimited 30-minute attorney consultations for your 30 days, which is worth at least $500 if you meet just four times during this period
- A tax consultation from 1-800Accountant
- An LLC operating agreement
- An employer identification number (EIN)
- One-year of access to a business document library with more than 150 attorney-drafted templates and eSignatures
- Bookkeeping tools for six months in the Premium plan, which is worth around $300 considering small business accounting software typically costs $50 per month
Upfront, Northwest Registered Agent charges less for their LLC formation services than LegalZoom in some cases, and you also get added perks like a free year of registered agent services. But when you consider all the extras included with LegalZoom’s paid plans (plus the cost you’d pay for them individually), you get more for your money.
What other services do they offer?
Once you’re up and running, you’ll want to consider other services you may need and how each provider delivers.
Licenses and permits
LegalZoom’s business license and permits services make it easier for your business to stay in compliance. You have multiple plans to choose from:
- When you start your LLC with LegalZoom, you can add a Business License & Permit Report to your order for $99.
- LegalZoom also offers separate plans for ongoing license management and compliance monitoring starting at $99/year.
After signing up, you’ll receive a detailed report outlining which federal, state, and local licenses and permits your business needs to legally operate. You’ll also get expiration notifications to help streamline renewals, and you can view and manage your licenses from your dashboard.
Northwest Registered Agent doesn’t offer a business license and permit plan. This means it’s up to you to figure out which licenses and permits you need to stay in compliance with the state. While it’s doable, having to figure out which licenses you need, where to apply for them, and how often to renew them can be time-consuming, especially without easy access to a small business attorney in your state—a standout feature of LegalZoom that Northwest Registered Agent doesn’t offer. And if you forget to apply for a license, you can be forced to cease your operations by regulators, such as your city or state government.
Business compliance
Keeping your business in good standing means staying in compliance with state and federal regulations. With LegalZoom, you can get help with compliance and view all necessary documents and updates in your account’s dashboard. With the Compliance Filings plan, you’ll get:
- Initial and annual reports for ongoing state filing requirements
- Amendment filings with the Secretary of State for business changes
- Real-time notifications about compliance status
- Customized compliance alerts
- Attorney-reviewed information about new requirements
- Personalized compliance support
For the highest level of support, LegalZoom’s Compliance Concierge provides true white-glove compliance management. You’ll get unlimited phone and email access to a dedicated specialist who proactively monitors your compliance, handles all filings, and keeps you updated every step of the way—one of the most comprehensive services available on the market.
If you choose to work with Northwest Registered Agent, you’ll be able to get simple compliance reminders about upcoming deadlines and get help filing your annual report for an additional fee. But for more complex issues, you’ll need to manage your compliance efforts on your own or work with a different service provider.
Registered agent services
If you form an LLC, you’re required to have a registered agent available during business hours. You’re able to act as your own registered agent, but doing so means you have to be available Monday through Friday during business hours, every business day of the year, plus your personal address becomes part of a very public record. Using a registered agent service lets you appoint an individual to act as a registered agent on your behalf, using their address, not yours.
Both Northwest Registered Agent and LegalZoom offer registered agent services. Northwest includes one year of registered agent services in your LLC formation package. You’ll get notifications of any documents received, scans of mail sent to the address, free junk mail shredding, and up to five free scanned documents per year if you need mail forwarded. If you need more than five documents forwarded, you’ll have to pay $15 per document.
WIth LegalZoom’s registered agent service, you get many of the same features plus unlimited cloud storage for business documents. You’ll also receive email reminders about annual report deadlines through the Compliance Calendar. If you need to switch registered agents from another service, LegalZoom will handle the paperwork and cover your state fees. If the registered agent receives any junk mail, they’ll filter it out so you don’t have to sort it yourself.
Virtual mail
LZ Virtual Mail is available in all 50 states and, depending on your business’s needs, you can choose between several plans:
- Starter MailBox. This plan starts at $29 per month and includes features like five free scanned mail items, junk mail filtering, free shredding, unlimited cloud storage, and direct deposit for checks sent to the address.
- Essentials MailBox. This plan includes everything in the Starter plan but gives you 25 free scanned mail items each month and covers mail addressed to up to five recipients. It’s ideal for small to medium sized businesses with multiple team members.
- Premium MailBox. This plan lets you receive mail for up to 20 recipients and includes up to 50 scanned mail items each month in addition to the features included in the other two plans.
You can choose a virtual mail plan that fits your business's needs without being stuck in a plan that can’t keep up with the mail you receive. Plus, you can receive packages at your virtual business address without issue.
Northwest Registered Agent approaches virtual mail services slightly differently than other providers. They offer a mail forwarding service that gives you same-day digital scanning and the option to choose physical mail forwarding, but it’s only available in select states. The price is only $20 a month, but if you don’t live in a qualifying location, you won’t be able to use their service. It’s also worth noting that they can’t forward packages sent to your virtual business address.
Ongoing attorney support
Northwest Registered Agent lets you schedule phone consultations with attorneys in their network for $9 per month, but this is only available in Utah and Arizona. You’re also limited to just asking questions during these consultations. If you want the attorney’s direct help for routine legal work like reviewing documents, you’ll also need to pay their hourly rate, which starts at $99 per hour.
LegalZoom’s attorney plans are much more comprehensive and available to businesses anywhere in the U.S. For as low as $39.09 per month, you’ll get unlimited 30-minute consultations on new legal topics, allowing you to ask questions, have documents reviewed, and get legal advice from an experienced attorney. The plan is available as a 6-month or 12-month subscription, and if you use LegalZoom to form your LLC, you’ll get 30 days of included attorney support as part of the Pro or Premium plans.
Intellectual property protection
If your LLC has a name, logo, or slogan you’d like to trademark, both Northwest Registered Agent and LegalZoom can help. Northwest Registered Agent’s trademark registration service helps guide you through the application process with the USPTO. They’ll get information about the item you’re trying to trademark through a simple intake questionnaire. After getting that information, their attorneys will review your information and will help you make any necessary changes to file your application.
LegalZoom’s intellectual property protection is far more robust. You can use LegalZoom to:
- Apply for a trademark. LegalZoom’s trademark application gives you access to a free trademark search tool, a free second trademark application if your attorney finds an issue with your first choice, and can help you save nearly 70% compared to working with a traditional law firm.
- Apply for a provisional patent. LegalZoom’s provisional patent application lets you choose between a DIY plan that lets you oversee the application process or a premium plan that pairs you with a patent professional to oversee your application.
- Apply for a utility patent. If you have an invention to protect, LegalZoom’s utility patent application can help you keep others from using your invention without your express permission.
- Register your copyright. Copyright registration makes it easier for you to keep others from using your content without your permission. LegalZoom’s copyright registration service puts you in contact with our copyright specialists to help ensure that your application is accurate before you submit it to the USPTO.
If you’re worried about protecting your business’s intellectual property, LegalZoom’s more comprehensive protection will be a better choice. In addition, you’ll be able to access your intellectual property protection information from the same account you used to form your LLC with LegalZoom, making it easier and more convenient to monitor your applications.
Start your LLC with LegalZoom
Starting an LLC with LegalZoom can take the stress and uncertainty out of the process. We offer a variety of LLC formation services, so you can tailor the experience to fit your needs.
- Basic: Pay $0 plus state filing fees and get access to our free business name check service.
- Pro: Get guidance from experienced business attorneys, an employer identification number (EIN), an operating agreement, and more, plus filing help.
- Premium: Get everything in the Pro package plus bookkeeping tools, unlimited proposals and invoices, and income and expense tracking.
See why more than 4.8 million businesses have trusted LegalZoom with their formation needs in just a few steps.
Starting a business takes courage. LegalZoom makes sure the legal details don’t stand in your way, from the day you register until the day you retire.
LegalZoom vs. Northwest Registered Agent FAQs
Are LegalZoom and Northwest Registered Agent legit?
Yes, both LegalZoom, based in California, and Northwest Registered Agent, based in Washington, are legitimate ways to start an LLC. However, LegalZoom’s LLC formation service offers more extensive customer service and nearly 25 years of experience.
Is Northwest Registered Agent better than LegalZoom?
Not really. Northwest Registered Agent offers a single LLC formation package and only provides ongoing legal services and attorney support to businesses in two states. LegalZoom offers three LLC plans, including a free plan (plus state fees) to file your articles of organization. You can also get ongoing attorney support in all 50 states—as well as a broader range of compliance, virtual mail, and intellectual property protection services—all under one roof.
How much does Northwest Registered Agent cost?
Northwest Registered Agent charges $39 plus state filing fees for their LLC formation service. The exact amount you’ll pay will depend on your location and the state or states in which you’re registering your LLC.
What are the cons of using Northwest Registered Agent?
The biggest downsides of using Northwest Registered Agent for your LLC formation and other services are that their offerings are more limited. If, for example, you need help registering a copyright or want an expert to help you keep your business in compliance, you’ll need to work with a different company.
LegalZoom lets you get the support you need for your business in one place. You won’t have to juggle multiple accounts or deal with the hassle of learning new systems. You’ll be able to access everything through one dashboard.
What are the downsides of LegalZoom?
LegalZoom doesn’t include registered agent services as part of its LLC formation service. However, the benefits more than make up for the downsides. If you need to switch your registered agent to LegalZoom or you’re moving to a new state, we’ll cover the fees. You can access all of your information in one account, making it easier to keep track of all of your business’ needs.
What makes LegalZoom unique?
LegalZoom’s nearly 25 years of experience, ongoing attorney support, compliance services, and extensive intellectual property protection options set it apart from the competition. Over 4.8 million businesses have trusted LegalZoom to form their businesses, and with the 100% Accurate Filing Guarantee, you can focus on growing your business.
