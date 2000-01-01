Restore your company with business reinstatement
Have your business back up and running with end-to-end reinstatement management by a Concierge who does it for you and handles your ongoing compliance needs, taking it off your list.
Closing your business?
Get back in business—without the busywork
Get peace of mind with a one-time reinstatement plus ongoing compliance by a dedicated Concierge.
Complete compliance management, from reinstatement to handling ongoing compliance needs to ensure your business stays in good standing
Updates on the actions we are taking on your behalf for a legal reopening and to help ensure compliance
Unlimited phone & email access to your Concierge
Regular check-ins to proactively identify gaps & risks, keeping an eye on your compliance for you
Concierge handles communication with your state agency on your behalf
Identification and ongoing management of the licenses and permits your business needs
Access to all full-service solutions needed for reinstatement and ongoing compliance—annual reports, amendments, foreign qualifications, and more
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
Why choose LegalZoom for your reinstatement needs?
Navigating the requirements to legally restore your business can be overwhelming. With over 20 years of experience helping businesses with their compliance needs, we’ll handle every step to get you operating with confidence—and help keep you in good standing moving forward.
White-glove service
Your dedicated Concierge provides a seamless, hands-on experience to resolve issues quickly—helping you reopen your business with confidence and avoid future disruptions.
All-in-one solution
Full-service reinstatement management of your compliance recovery, from executing on required filings to managing communication with the state filing office on your behalf.
Trusted partner
Over 3 million business owners have trusted LegalZoom with their compliance needs—your reinstatement is backed by our 100% Accurate Filing Guarantee*.
What is Reinstatement plus Compliance Concierge?
Reinstating your business helps you preserve its history, brand identity, and liability protection. But getting reinstated is only the first step.
With Reinstatement plus Compliance Concierge, you’ll have a dedicated partner who not only manages every step of your reinstatement—from paperwork to state communication—but also provides ongoing white-glove management to help keep your business in good standing.
Your Concierge takes the burden of filings and renewals off your plate, proactively managing key compliance requirements so you never risk falling out of good standing again. It’s a complete, hands-on solution designed to help you reopen with confidence—and stay compliant for the long run.
Your quick and easy path to reinstatement
Personalized reinstatement assessment
Your Concierge reviews your business status and identifies what’s needed to bring it back into good standing—directly referencing state records to uncover any outstanding filings or fees.
Full-service filing and state communication
We handle necessary forms, filings, and communication with the state on your behalf, ensuring each step is completed accurately and efficiently for your business’s reopening.
Ongoing compliance management
Once reinstated, your Concierge continues to manage filings and renewals, monitoring requirements year-round so your business stays compliant and protected moving forward.
Why get help with your business reinstatement?
Reinstate with ease
We manage your reinstatement from start to finish, from outstanding filings to reinstatement forms, so you can focus on getting your business back up and running.
Save time
Trusted by millions, we help ensure your seamless return to good standing, saving you valuable time researching, navigating, and handling the complexities of reinstatement.
Peace of mind
Your Concierge is your single point of contact for reinstatement—an accurate, reliable source for your questions and a worry-free return to good standing.
What’s included with Reinstatement Concierge?
Getting reinstated is just the start. With LegalZoom, you’ll have a dedicated Concierge who manages your reinstatement—and stays by your side to handle ongoing compliance year after year.
Dedicated Concierge support from reinstatement through ongoing compliance
- Business reinstatement and gap assessment to resolve missed filings
- Complete handling of forms and outstanding items required for reinstatement
Communication management with the state filing office on your behalf
- Progress tracking and confirmation once your business is legally reinstated
Active monitoring of compliance requirements and renewals to help you stay in good standing
Future compliance filings, automatically handled for you.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee* for peace of mind
What are the benefits to reinstating my business?
Why start from scratch when you've already laid the groundwork for success? Reinstating your business allows you to instantly tap into the valuable business, brand recognition, and customer goodwill you've diligently built over time. Reinstatement also allows your business to maintain its original formation date and legal history which can be beneficial for credit history.
Reinstatement offers a smooth and fast path back to operation, letting you expedite the return of vital licenses and relationships. Our Reinstatement Concierge service manages the entire process for you, ensuring a swift re-entry with minimal disruption and reduced costs. Focus on your customers and growth—we'll handle the rest.
Frequently asked questions
What is the timeline limitation for my state?
Timelines vary by state, and some states do not permit a reinstatement after a certain number of years. Here are some of the state limitations; however, make sure to check with your state office for details—or call a Concierge at (833) 397-4729 to learn more.
- 2 Year Limitation: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Hawaii, Ohio, West Virginia and Wyoming
- 3 Year Limitation: Kansas and New Hampshire
- 5 Year Limitation: Georgia, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon and Washington
- 6 year Limitation: Arizona and Maine
- 10 year Limitation: Idaho
What are some reasons my business was dissolved?
- Non-compliance with mandatory state filings and fee payment
- Tax obligations not fully met or payments were missed
- Registered Agent was not designated or their information wasn't current
Can you reinstate a dissolved LLC?
Yes, in many states you can typically reinstate an LLC if it was administratively dissolved, canceled or revoked. Although the process may vary, you will need to address the reasons for dissolution, file specific reinstatement forms with the Secretary of State, and pay any outstanding fees or penalties. Keep in mind there's usually a time limit for reinstatement, and each state could have different requirements and procedures based on where your LLC was originally formed.
Let LegalZoom help you to make this process simple with Reinstatement Concierge—we do it all for you.
Should I reinstate my LLC or start a new one?
Deciding whether to reinstate your dissolved LLC or start a new one depends on several factors.
Reinstatement is often less complicated and allows you to retain your original business name and history, but it requires addressing all past compliance issues and outstanding fees. With Reinstatement Concierge, we do the research into why your company fell out of good standing and our concierge guide addresses each requirement needed to get your company back up and running.
Starting a new LLC provides a clean slate but involves new formation paperwork and potentially a new business name. This can be an involved process, however, LegalZoom can help you with our LLC services.
If an LLC is not reinstated after an administrative dissolution, you may still be liable for certain fees. Ultimately, you should consider the costs, time involved, and administrative steps associated with resolving the past issues for reinstatement versus the effort of establishing an entirely new LLC. Call our Reinstatement Concierge team to find you the best reinstatement path.
How much does it cost to reinstate an LLC?
Reinstating a dissolved LLC can vary in costs depending your state. You could pay a reinstatement fee to the Secretary of State, plus any overdue periodic report fees, late penalties, and potential back taxes with interest and penalties from your state's tax authority. Your reinstatement concierge will help to simplify this process for you by outlining the fees that apply to you based on your unique location and needs.
What happens if my LLC is inactive?
When your LLC becomes inactive, it generally means it's no longer in good standing with the state. While inactive, your LLC may lose certain legal protections, making it difficult to conduct business legally, enter into contracts, or pursue lawsuits. You should look to understand the specific consequences in your state to avoid disruptions and potential liabilities.
What is Reinstatement plus Compliance Concierge?
Keeping your business compliant is critical to maintaining good standing and avoiding penalties. With Reinstatement plus Compliance Concierge, you’ll satisfy the requirements to reinstate your business and receive these additional hands-on benefits for your ongoing compliance:
- Dedicated Concierge provides white-glove service and support throughout the entire process of your reinstatement
- Business reinstatement and gap assessment services to satisfy reinstatement requirements and restore your business to good standing
- Communication management with the state office on your behalf to monitor reinstatement process
- Complete compliance management handling all aspects of your compliance journey, from routine requirements to unexpected issues
- Unlimited and ongoing phone and email access for personalized support
- Proactive risk management including regular check-ins to identify potential compliance gaps and risks before they become problems
- Timely updates keep you informed about the actions being taken on your behalf to ensure compliance
- Custom business license summary providing a tailored overview of your required business licenses
- Prompt issue resolution offers quick responses to address compliance concerns as soon as possible
- Access to and management of various full-service solutions including Certificate of Good Standing, Foreign Qualification, Articles of Amendment, and Entity Conversion
