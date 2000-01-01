Reinstating your business helps you preserve its history, brand identity, and liability protection. But getting reinstated is only the first step.





With Reinstatement plus Compliance Concierge, you’ll have a dedicated partner who not only manages every step of your reinstatement—from paperwork to state communication—but also provides ongoing white-glove management to help keep your business in good standing.





Your Concierge takes the burden of filings and renewals off your plate, proactively managing key compliance requirements so you never risk falling out of good standing again. It’s a complete, hands-on solution designed to help you reopen with confidence—and stay compliant for the long run.