Find a name, launch your dream
Choosing a unique business name for your Wyoming LLC, corporation, nonprofit, partnership, or other business is the best way to keep your company legally compliant and easily recognizable.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a name that’s easy to spell, easy to remember, and reflects your Wyoming business’ brand, product, or values. Avoid names that customers may find confusing or that use uncommon characters.
To finalize your chosen name, you must successfully register it with the Wyoming Secretary of State. Once your submission is reviewed and approved, your name will be formally reserved for your use in Wyoming.
Forming a business in the State of Wyoming only secures your name within state boundaries. You can protect your name nationally by applying for a federal trademark.
Start your business, guided by experience
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
How to Conduct a Wyoming Business Search
You should confirm the availability of your name before you register your business with the
Wyoming Secretary of State
to save time and ensure your formation documents won’t be rejected. A thorough search can also help you avoid legal disputes with other Wyoming businesses.
Key takeaways
The Wyoming Secretary of State's official records are the starting point for checking the availability of LLC and corporate names.
LegalZoom’s free business name search tool will instantly look up your desired business name within the Wyoming Secretary of State database.
Search results will verify if your preferred name is available or if an existing name is active, administratively dissolved, or has lapsed with the state.
It’s critical to perform a search before submitting your formation documents to prevent choosing a name that is either already in use or misleadingly similar to an existing one, which would lead to the rejection of your application.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in Wyoming.
Why conduct a Wyoming business search
A Wyoming business name search is necessary to make sure no other business in the state is using your name. Business names must be unique at the state level. From Cheyenne to Cody and everything in between, you’ll need a name that is not only unique, but distinguishable and not deceptively similar to an existing business name.
A name search also ensures you're compliant with state regulations, helps you prepare to register your business with the Wyoming Secretary of State, and protects you from violating existing trademarks, which could lead to serious financial consequences.
Example: If "Wyoming Building Company" is already registered, avoid confusion by choosing something distinctive, like "Yellowstone Custom Homes" or "Northwest Design & Contractors."
Who needs to conduct a Wyoming business name search
Any business that plans on registering in the state of Wyoming needs to conduct a Wyoming business name lookup before filing with the state. Remember, your name needs to be unique and different from others already in use in the state.
The entities that should perform a Wyoming business name lookup are:
Limited liability companies (LLCs) and corporations. These businesses must file formation documents with the Wyoming Secretary of State, and may be required to use entity designators like "LLC" or "Inc."
Limited partnerships. Limited partnerships must also register their business with the Wyoming Secretary of State and must use a name that’s available and not in use by another business.
- Nonprofits. Like for-profit corporations, nonprofits must follow naming guidelines and must register with the state to qualify for nonprofit tax incentives.
General partnerships and sole proprietorships. These business structures don’t typically have to file formation documents with the Wyoming Secretary of State. However, if they use a doing business as (DBA), that name must be unique and available in the state.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Corporation
Partnership
Doing business as
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
LegalZoom’s free Wyoming business name check tool streamlines this process by searching the official state database on your behalf. Enter your name idea into the tool and it will instantly check availability against existing Wyoming corporations, partnerships, and other registered business entities. If it passes the name check, you are probably ready for filing and registration, although you may also want to consider checking for national trademarks as well.
How to conduct a trademark search
LegalZoom makes it easy to conduct a trademark search for your preferred business name, no matter where in Wyoming your business is based. You have two options:
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search checks the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database for names matching your search terms. You can browse the status and class details of each matching result.
Dig deeper with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. The Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full exploration of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your needs.
With our free trademark lookup tool, you can search as many names as you want. When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search in Wyoming
Though checking the Wyoming Secretary of State’s database or using LegalZoom’s business name search is the best way to make sure your name is available, it’s not the only search you may want to do when starting your business.
USPTO trademark search
A state registration only secures your name within Wyoming, whereas a federal trademark offers protection nationwide. Even if your name is available in Wyoming, it’s possible that it has been registered as a federal trademark and using it may result in a cease-and-desist letter.
You can perform an advanced search directly through the USPTO database at no cost or use one of LegalZoom’s trademark search options.
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. The free trademark search checks for exact matches with the USPTO. You can browse the status and class details of each matching result.
Dig deeper with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. Our Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
Use the USPTO trademark system. The USPTO's trademark search system enables you to search for nationally registered trademarks, and you can explore registered trademarks in detail if you know what to look for.
This search is essential to avoid potential legal conflicts and ensure you can choose to register a trademark in the future.
Domain name search & social media search
Your domain name is your online address, and acquiring it is vital for establishing your digital presence and preventing customer confusion.
Check domain availability. Use any major domain registrar's website (e.g., GoDaddy or Bluehost) to verify if your desired business name or a variation is available as a top-level domain, such as .com or .net.
Use search engines. Search tools like Google or Bing can help you discover business names that are similar to the one you are considering. Search for your ideal domain name or a near variation to see if it is currently in use.
Browse social media. Search for your preferred name on various social media platforms (like TikTok, Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram). If an existing business is already using your name on these websites, even if it’s outside of Wyoming, you may want to pick a different name.
Conduct these searches as soon as you confirm the availability of your preferred name with the Wyoming Secretary of State. Securing your digital presence can make it easier to establish your brand identity.
What to do after a Wyoming business name lookup
Once you know that your preferred name is available for use in Wyoming, you can register your business with the state.
Register your name with the Wyoming Secretary of State or reserve it so only you can use your name. The Secretary of State lets you reserve your name for up to 120 business days. You can also work with an LLC formation service like LegalZoom to start your Wyoming business with confidence.
Register trademarks for any slogans, names, logos, or symbols you want to use. LegalZoom’s trademark registration service is the #1 trademark filer with the USPTO. 1
Register a doing business as (DBA) if you want to run your business under a different name than the one you used to register it with the state. This is useful for businesses who want to drop “LLC” or “Inc.” from their names or that simply want to use a name that speaks to their brand. LegalZoom’s DBA filing service handles the paperwork for you.
Reserve your domain name and create a website for your business.
Set up social media accounts using your preferred handles. Try to keep them aligned with your company name if possible.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Protect your brand with a trademark
How to find information about a Wyoming business
If you’re trying to find information about a Wyoming business, there are multiple avenues depending on the type of information you have and what exactly you’re looking for.
Searching with an employer identification number (EIN)
Unlike other states, Wyoming does not let you search for a business by EIN through a state database. To find information using an EIN, you may need to:
Contact the IRS. You may be able to get information about a business using the employer identification number by contacting the IRS directly.
Use a third-party site. Third-party sites like Dun & Bradstreet allow you to run searches for businesses using an EIN or other business info, although these searches may require a fee.
Use a credit bureau. Credit bureaus like Experian maintain extensive databases of businesses, and they often allow you to search for business credit history using info such as an EIN, although obtaining a credit report will often require a fee.
EIN business searches are a good choice when you need to verify the legitimacy of a vendor or partner, especially if the only information you have is the business’ tax ID. These searches will give you insight into the business’ financial history and their credit.
Searching with a registered agent
An registered agent is an individual or entity designated to receive official legal and tax documents on behalf of a business.
Search the Wyoming Secretary of State by registered agent name. The Wyoming Secretary of State publishes a list of registered agents operating in the state. You can search this list for the name of the agent you’re trying to find.
Contact the Wyoming registered agent. You can reach out to the agent to request additional information about the business or conduct legal business with them.
Reaching out to the registered agent is most useful when you need to formally serve legal documents or obtain contact information that is not otherwise publicly disclosed by the state.
Frequently asked questions
Does Wyoming have rules for business names?
Yes, Wyoming does have rules regarding the names you can use for your business. For example, the name must be unique and not deceptively similar to names already in use in the state. Your name must also include any required entity designators like LLC, Inc., or Corp., depending on the structure you register under. You must also avoid using words that imply a different type of business than the one you’re running.
Can I reserve my business name in Wyoming before registering?
Yes, you can reserve your name with the Wyoming Secretary of State for a period of 120 days. Most businesses will need to pay a $60 fee for the reservation, though nonprofit organizations may pay less.
What happens if my Wyoming business name lookup shows that my name is taken?
If the name search shows that another business has registered your preferred name with the Wyoming Secretary of State, you’ll need to choose a different name. This is true even if the business using your preferred name is operating in a different county than you.
If my business name is approved, does that prevent others from using similar names in Wyoming?
Yes. If your name is approved and registered with the Secretary of State in Wyoming, others can’t use the name for their businesses. However, that protection only applies to businesses operating in Wyoming. Businesses outside of Wyoming may still be able to use your business name. If you want to protect your name, logo, or other asset nationally, you’ll want to register a federal trademark.
1 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.