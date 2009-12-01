7 reasons to blog about your business

Updated on: March 23, 2023 · 3 min read

It's no secret that the Internet has revolutionized the way people do business. And while blogging can seem daunting, there's no need to fret: Here's a quick rundown of what blogging is all about and why you should set up a blog for your business.

What is a blog? First, it's important to understand what a blog is. A blog is essentially an online journal. The length of each blog post is up to you, as is the look and feel of the blog itself.

Unlike traditional journals, however, a blog is meant to be seen by the world. And it's a great way to get the word out about your business and stay in touch with your customers.

Here are seven more reasons to put blogging to work for you:

1. It's an easy way to keep your web presence current

You don't have to know web design or be a developer to maintain a blog. Services like LiveJournal, WordPress, and Google's Blogger do all the work for you—if you can type an email, you can create a blog post.

These services also offer templates you can customize with just a few clicks. All you have to do is sign up for an account and start blogging.

2. It's free (or very cheap)

The abovementioned services are free and will host your blog at no cost. Granted, the blog is hosted on a third-party site, but most blog sites also provide instructions for hosting the blog on your own website at little or no cost.

3. It's an ideal PR solution

Do you havve a new product or service coming out? Or maybe you have an important announcement for your customers. A blog is a great way to get the word out about something quickly. Y

ou can post about upcoming events or products or highlight special features and additions to your current inventory. There's no waiting for a direct mail campaign or print ad so that you can communicate things on short notice. Once you click "Publish" on a blog post, the word is out!

4. You'll receive valuable feedback

With comments enabled, your visitors can leave comments on your blog entries. This is a great way to hear what your customers have to say about a product or service.

Who doesn't want to know what customers are thinking?

A blog allows you to respond directly to customers' comments and questions, making it easy to build relationships with them.

5. Customer loyalty

Setting up a blog can help you build customer loyalty and increase your site traffic because it keeps customers coming back for new content. Give your customers a reason to stay engaged with your business by keeping them up-to-date on new products and services.

6. Attract new customers

A blog can introduce your business to customers you weren't reaching before. When you blog about your company and its products, you increase your web presence and make it easier for search engines to find your products and include them in search results. Organic search is an excellent way to reach new customers who wouldn't have found you otherwise.

7. New streams of revenue

Once you become a blogging expert, you can set up an account with an online advertising service, such as Google's AdSense, to sell ad space on your blog. You've seen these ads before: They show up on the pages you visit and are relevant to your initial search. Once the ad code is set up on your blog, you sit back and watch the clicks earn money. Blogging is a great way to expand your business's reach and increase connectivity with customers. Get started today.