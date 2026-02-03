The 6 Best Logo Makers for Small Business Owners

What to do after creating your own logo

After creating your company’s logo, whether you work with an AI logo generator or a graphic designer, you’ll want to take steps to protect your logo and keep others from using it for themselves. If you work with a traditional graphic designer or agency, you should be able to trademark your logo without issue, provided it’s unique. If you used an AI logo generator, you’ll need to check the terms of your purchase. Some AI tools stipulate that you can’t trademark logo designs created on the platform.

If trademarking is allowed, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Perform a trademark search. Trademark searches help you make sure that your logo is unique and doesn’t look like one that’s already in use. Make edits if needed. If the trademark search shows that your logo isn’t unique and has already been registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), you may want to make a few changes to your design to make it unique. Register your trademark. The easiest way to keep others from legally using your trademarked logo for themselves is to register your trademark with the USPTO. Services like LegalZoom can help guide you through the process. You may also want to trademark your business slogan if you have one. Start using your logo. Add your logo to your marketing materials, like business card designs, website, company signage, letterhead, and any other items visible to your customers. The sooner you start using it across all of your assets, the sooner you can start building brand recognition. Keep colors consistent. Avoid changing your logo once you trademark it. Keeping your logo the same for an extended time can make it easier for customers to recognize your logo as part of your brand.

How LegalZoom can help you protect your logo

Though you can register your trademark with the USPTO on your own, it’s always easier with help. LegalZoom’s trademark registration service takes the stress out of registering your logo. When you partner with LegalZoom to register your trademark, you’ll be paired with an attorney who will review your documents and paperwork and handle filing your registration with the USPTO. They’ll also oversee the trademark search to make sure your logo is unique and can be registered in the first place. LegalZoom also covers the second trademark search and application fee if there are any issues with your initial design.

FAQs about the best logo makers

Do you own the logo that AI logo generators create?

It depends on the logo maker that you use. Some logo makers give you access to a free license that lets you use the logo but doesn’t prevent others from using it, too. Other makers, like Design.com, let you purchase an exclusive use license that lets you own full intellectual property rights of your design. Keep in mind that you may not be able to trademark your own logo even with an exclusive license. If others designed similar logos before you bought exclusive rights, they still have the right to use the logos they created, even if the design is similar to yours.

Can I trademark an AI-generated logo?

It’s possible to trademark an AI-generated logo. However, you’ll need to purchase rights to the logo design from the logo generator you use. You’ll also need to run a trademark search to make sure no one else is using a logo like yours. If they are, you won’t be able to trademark it, even if you own exclusive rights.

Are the fonts and icons used by AI logo makers copyrighted?

It depends on the platform, but many AI logo generators have copyrighted fonts and icons. When you design a logo with an AI design tool, you’re given rights to use the logo (and any fonts or designs that make up your logo).

How much does a high-quality AI-generated logo typically cost?

Prices vary by design platform, but can range from free to $200 on average. It depends on the type of license you buy, the company you’re working with, and the complexity of the design you create. It’s best to shop around and compare your options before you decide on a logo design tool.