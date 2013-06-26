Using Pinterest as a marketing tool

Social media has become a lucrative medium for marketing goods and services, whether it's giving away coupons to potential customers who “like” a Facebook page, enticing users to “follow” your business on Twitter, or posting commercials and how-to videos on YouTube. However, a social media network that many business owners have not yet tapped is Pinterest. This site has millions of potential customers who may be interested in following your company's new interests and branding techniques.
by Stephanie Morrow
Updated on: March 21, 2023 · 4 min read
What is Pinterest?
Pinterest is a social networking site that allows users to discover and share similar interests visually by “pinning” (posting) images or videos on virtual pinboards (Web pages). Pinboards are usually organized by theme, such as home décor, cooking, entertainment or architecture. The boards can be shared with individuals who have similar tastes and interests. For example, when an individual posts a picture of her newly decorated kitchen, she will post a picture for others to either save on their own Pinterest site or “repin” to their followers. Users can also “like” and comment on pins and then reshare them through Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, or even to their own personal websites or blogs. Basically, users connect based on what they find interesting, and companies have discovered ways to capitalize on this social networking phenomenon.
Phenomenal growth spurs interest from large companies
The phenomenon that has enticed mega-companies like Lowe's, Home Depot, and IKEA to use the site for marketing purposes is the tremendous growth in new users over a short time period According to Daily Infographic, the number of unique (non-returning) visitors to the site increased by 429% from September to December 2011. Daily users have increased by more than 145% since the start of 2012, according to Sirona Consulting. Target marketing is also unique to Pinterest, with approximately 97% of users being women.
Many companies have created Pinterest accounts to promote beautiful and unique pins to the nearly 5 million users who spend an average of 15 minutes per day on the site. Users can add images and videos in a strategic, organized fashion, creating beautiful online collages to help market their products. However, as with all social media, there is a fine line between creating experiences users feel enrich their lives and blatant self-promotion, which most users find repellent. Below are five tips to market your goods and services through Pinterest without turning off “pinners” through obvious advertising tactics:
Pinterest is a unique and beautiful way to entice new customers, and the impressive statistics show that the users will more than likely increase exponentially over the next year, one pin at a time.
