Why you need a business identity

The way you visually represent your business can have a large impact on your customers' perception of your brand.
by Diane Faulkner
Updated on: November 3, 2023 · 3 min read
What are the first things that pop into your mind when you think about companies like Target and Apple? Both companies have business identities so unique that their brick-and-mortar stores no longer use their names on their buildings. Target uses a red-and-white bull's-eye, for instance, and Apple simply has its bitten apple logo.
Before you can effectively build your unique business identity, you have to understand what a business identity is.
“A business identity is how an enterprise or organization communicates itself to the public, particularly its target market," explains Bunny Dachs, owner of Bunny's Home Care, a Baltimore-based home care agency. It is your company's visual statement, the combination of color schemes, designs, words, and taglines you use to communicate your business philosophy.
“A strong business identity helps an organization set itself apart from its competitors and maintain a personality that the public can easily associate the brand with," Dachs says.
But a business identity is not the same as a business's image. The image of a company can be positive, negative or neutral at any point in time, but an identity is strong or weak and more or less permanent unless changed deliberately, according to the Business Dictionary.
At least six basic elements make up a business identity, Dachs says:
Make certain your elements are unique. “Do a [web] search on your name and logos in your industry and related industries," says attorney Laurie Lee, who recently rebranded her Jacksonville, Florida, firm. "Even if a name is similar, that could be a problem," she adds.
To ensure your chosen elements speak to your target market, first figure out who your target market is and how you want to position yourself to serve them.
When you've decided on the elements of your business identity, it's time to show them off. Use your identity on:
Once you have all the elements in place, you need to put your tools and materials to use and share your business with the world. Be sure to monitor how well they work, as that's how you build your reputation and brand. Your business is a living and breathing thing. It requires care and nurturing to ensure it succeeds.
