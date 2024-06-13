Stephanie Morrow

Stephanie Morrow

Stephanie Morrow has been a contributor to LegalZoom since 2005 and has written about nearly all aspects of law, from taxes and business formation to intellectual property and estate planning. In addition to her work at LegalZoom, Stephanie is a college professor for four different universities and teaches various communications and humanities courses, including communications law, advertising and public relations practices, propaganda and policy, political speechwriting, and journalism.

Stephanie earned her bachelor's degree in communications from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and her master's in journalism from Temple University, with one of the focuses of her master's thesis being copyright and trademark law within the communications realm. Stephanie is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in media and communications from Temple University; her dissertation thesis uses narrative theory and semiotics to investigate how the 1969 York, Pennsylvania race riots, which resulted in two murders, were covered by the media.

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