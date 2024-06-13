Stephanie Morrow
Stephanie Morrow has been a contributor to LegalZoom since 2005 and has written about nearly all aspects of law, from taxes and business formation to intellectual property and estate planning. In addition to her work at LegalZoom, Stephanie is a college professor for four different universities and teaches various communications and humanities courses, including communications law, advertising and public relations practices, propaganda and policy, political speechwriting, and journalism.
Stephanie earned her bachelor's degree in communications from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and her master's in journalism from Temple University, with one of the focuses of her master's thesis being copyright and trademark law within the communications realm. Stephanie is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in media and communications from Temple University; her dissertation thesis uses narrative theory and semiotics to investigate how the 1969 York, Pennsylvania race riots, which resulted in two murders, were covered by the media.
More From This Author
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Patent Squatters: Is It Possible to Patent an Invention that Everyone's Been Using for Years?
Can you patent a new product that stems from an old favorite?
· 5 min read
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Overtime: What Should Employers Know?
Some employers may not understand the rules and regulations of overtime pay. What should employers know about overtime?
· 4 min read
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Cost of Marketing: What Is the Average Budget?
As today's savvy businesspeople know, to have a strong business people have to know who you are and what you offer. You need good marketing. The first step is a marketing budget to help you figure out practical steps to achieve those goals. But, how much should you spend?
· 3 min read
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Getting Green Certification for Your Products
As the demand for 'green' products continues to gain momentum, many companies are making their eco-friendly efforts official with green certification. If you have a product you think may qualify as green, read on to see how you can get started.
· 4 min read
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Can You Get Out of a Car Lease?
Nothing beats driving off the dealer's lot in a brand new car. But what happens if you have second thoughts?
· 3 min read
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Is Your Sole Proprietorship at Risk?
A sole proprietorship is attractive to the average entrepreneur, you get to reap all of the profits and to have full control of the business; however, it does come with some risk, namely unlimited liability for the owner.
· 3 min read
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Why You Need a Marketing Plan
A well-written, comprehensive marketing plan is fundamental to all business ventures because it describes how you plan to attract and retain customers, how you will compete, and what resources you have available to achieve your business goals.
· 4 min read
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Know Your Rights: Can You Be Searched Without a Warrant?
This handy primer gives you an overview of the search warrant process, including your right to refuse a search, when a warrant is not required and what to do if the police show up at your doorstep.
· 5 min read
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What Are the Penalties for Not Filing Taxes?
Failing to pay your taxes can come with a variety of serious penalties, fines, and possible criminal charges. Don't let your tax return sit on the back burner.
· 5 min read
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Cost of Marketing II: Advertising on Cable TV
For many small to midsize businesses with a limited advertising budget, national, broadcast television advertising isn't a viable option. But that doesn't mean that you can't use this effective tool. A low-cost alternative to traditional television advertising is putting those advertising dollars into cable television.
· 4 min read