Getting green certification for your products

As the demand for 'green' products continues to gain momentum, many companies are making their eco-friendly efforts official with green certification. If you have a product you think may qualify as green, read on to see how you can get started.
The phrase “going green” has been a popular force over the years as more individuals and companies try to save money while at the same time help the environment through the use of energy-saving products and services. Not only are more businesses reducing their carbon output by purchasing eco-friendly supplies and recycling supplies, but products are now being produced that allow customers to live an eco-friendlier lifestyle. But, how does a customer know that your product is “green?” By labeling your products with an official green certification seal, customers can see that your product is eco-friendly and officially approved by the U.S. government as being “green.”
Companies that wish to communicate to customers that their products are eco-friendly can do so by getting a green certification from an independent, third party and labeling their products as environmentally sound. There are numerous third parties that have been verified by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a reliable source for obtaining an eco-label for products, including the following:
As with any type of certification process, companies should be aware of fraudulent businesses that claim to offer environmentally sound certifications for products and services. For example, the Federal Trade Commission banned the fraudulent firm, Tested Green, from selling environmental certificates. More than 100 companies paid between $190 and $550 for certificates that were never tested or certified as “green.” Websites such as the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Small Business Administration offer many resources to help find reputable third-party certification organizations for validating eco-friendly products. So while going green can be exciting for a company, it's a good idea to do a little digging around before you pay for certification.
